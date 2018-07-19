TODAY'S PAPER
NFL training camp dates 2018

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws a pass during

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws a pass during a training camp practice at the team's headquarters in Owings Mills, Md., Thursday, July 19, 2018. Photo Credit: AP / Patrick Semansky

By Newsday Staff
Here are the training camp reporting dates and locations for each NFL team for the 2018 season.

AFC

Team, site, location, rookies, veterans

Baltimore: Under Armour Performance Center, Owings Mills, MD, already reported, already reported

Buffalo: St. John Fisher College, Pittsford, N.Y., , July 28, July 29

Cincinnati: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, July 26, July 28

Cleveland: Browns Training Complex, Berea, Ohio, July 25, July 28

Denver: Bowlen Memorial Broncos Centre, Englewood, Col., July 24, July 27

Houston: Houston Methodist Training Center, Houston, July 25, July 30

Indianapolis: Anderson University, Anderson, Ind., July 26, July 26

Jacksonville: EverBank Field, Jacksonville, Fla., July 25, July 27

Kansas City: Missouri Western State Univ., St. Joseph, Mo., July 26, July 29

Miami: Baptist Health Training Facility, Davie, Fla., July 28, July 28

New England: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Mass., July 24, July 27

Jets: Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, Florham Park, N.J., July 24, July 26

Oakland: Napa Valley Training Complex, Napa, Calif., July 24, July 28

Pittsburgh: Saint Vincent College, Latrobe, Penn., July 27, July 28

San Diego: Chargers Park, San Diego, July 29, July 29

Tennessee: Saint Thomas Sports Park, Nashville, July 29, July 29

NFC

Team, site, location, rookies, veterans

Arizona: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz., July 25, July 28

Atlanta: Falcons Training Facility, Flowery Branch, Ga., July 27, July 27

Carolina: Wofford College, Spartanburg, S.C., July 27, July 27

Chicago: Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, Ill., already reported, already reported

Dallas: River Ridge Playing Fields, Oxnard, Calif., July 29, July 29

Detroit: Lions Training Facility, Allen Park, Mich., already reported, July 28

Green Bay: St. Norbert College, De Pere, Wis., July 25, July 25

Los Angeles: Cal–Irvine, Irvine, Calif., July 27, July 29

Minnesota: Mankato State University, Mankato, Minn., July 28, July 28

New Orleans: The Greenbrier, White Sulpher Springs, W.Va., July 20, July 27

Giants: Quest Diagnostics Training Center, East Rutherford, N.J., July 22, July 25

Philadelphia: NovaCare Complex, Philadelphia, July 24, July 27

San Francisco: SAP Performance Facility, Santa Clara, Calif., Opened, July 30

Seattle: Virginia Mason Athletic Center, Renton, Wash., July 29, July 29

Tampa Bay: One Buccaneer Place, Tampa, July 25, July 27

Washington: Bon Secours Training Center, Richmond, Va., July 27, July 27

