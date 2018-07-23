32 under-the-radar NFL rookies to watch in 2018

The first-round draft picks get most of the attention as NFL training camps begin. But who else could make some noise as a rookie?

Here are 32 rookies (one from each team) drafted in the second round or later who could make an immediate impact in their first season.

Arizona Cardinals: Chase Edmonds, RB, Fordham

Edmonds — who went in the fourth round — has a lot of similar traits to workhorse back David Johnson, who is coming off a season-ending wrist injury suffered in Week 1 last year.

Atlanta Falcons: Deadrin Senat, DT, USF

The Falcons may turn to the 6-1, 305-pound Senat, their third-round pick, to step into Dontari Poe’s old role as a run-stuffer.

Baltimore Ravens: Orlando Brown, T, Oklahoma

The 6-7, 380-pound Brown, the son of former Ravens tackle Orlando “Zeus” Brown, finds himself in the mix for the starting right tackle job.

Buffalo Bills: Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford

Phillips, a third-rounder, is an ideal fit in Sean McDermott’s 4-3 defensive front, using his strength (42 bench press reps) and leverage to help in both run and pass defense.

Carolina Panthers: Ian Thomas, TE, Indiana

The Panthers already have Greg Olsen as their starting tight end, but Ian Thomas — the Nassau CC alum who went in the fourth round — has a very well-rounded skillset.

Chicago Bears: Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis

The 5-11, 190-pound Miller runs very smooth routes, and the second-rounder could find a home in the Bears’ offense.

Cincinnati Bengals: Sam Hubbard, Edge rusher, Ohio State

Hubbard, a third-round pick, could start out as a rotational pass-rusher behind Carlos Dunlap.

Cleveland Browns: Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida

Callaway has first-round talent, but the fourth-rounder will need to stay focused and avoid the myriad off-field issues that plagued his college career.

Dallas Cowboys: Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State

The Cowboys will need their pass-catchers to step up after Dez Bryant’s release and Jason Witten’s retirement, and Gallup — a third-round pick — has good size and speed.

Denver Broncos: DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State

Hamilton, who went in the fourth round, is a very good route runner and could start immediately in the slot between Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders.

Detroit Lions: Tyrell Crosby, T, Oregon

Starting tackles in Taylor Decker and Rick Wagner both missed time in 2017, so the fifth-rounder Crosby could be a useful injury replacement.

Green Bay Packers: J’Mon Moore, WR, Missouri

The fourth-rounder is in the mix for the Packers’ No. 3 receiver job after Jordy Nelson’s departure.

Houston Texans: Jordan Akins, TE, UCF

Akins was drafted in the third round and could become a dependable security blanket for Deshaun Watson.

Indianapolis Colts: Nyheim Hines, RB, North Carolina State

Hines, a fourth-rounder, is a speedy change-of-pace back who also could contribute as a returner.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

The third-rounder is a very balanced safety and is reminiscent of Landon Collins, another former Crimson Tide product and Tom Coughlin draft pick.

Kansas City Chiefs: Dorian O’Daniel, LB, Clemson

O’Daniel, who was picked in the third round, is a linebacker/safety hybrid and can help out in passing situations and on special teams.

Los Angeles Chargers: Kyzir White, LB, West Virginia

White, a fourth-round pick, played safety in college, and while he’ll have to transition to weak-side linebacker, he has the athleticism to cover tight ends and running backs.

Los Angeles Rams: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Edge rusher, Oklahoma

The fifth-rounder had foot surgery and missed OTAs, but when healthy, the undersized pass-rusher could compete for snaps vacated by Robert Quinn.

Miami Dolphins: Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State

Even though the Dolphins already have Kenyan Drake and Frank Gore, Ballage’s combination of size, speed and receiving ability made him a value in the fourth round for Miami.

Minnesota Vikings: Brian O’Neill, T, Auburn

Taking O’Neill in the second round allows the Vikings to move Mike Remmers from right tackle to his more natural position of left guard.

New England Patriots: Braxton Berrios, WR, Miami (Fla.)

Berrios, a sixth-round pick, fits the Patriots’ archetype of receiver: a quick slot guy who runs crisp routes and can contribute early on as a returner.

New Orleans Saints: Tre’Quan Smith, WR, UCF

The Saints’ wide receiver depth chart is crowded, but Smith, a third-rounder, has the size and speed to create mismatches.

Giants: Lorenzo Carter, Edge rusher, Georgia

Lorenzo Carter, a third-round pick, is a great fit in James Bettcher’s 3-4 defense and has the kind of athleticism the Giants need at outside linebacker.

Jets: Foley Fatukasi, DT, UConn

The sixth-rounder from Queens is 6-4, 318 pounds, making Foley Fatukasi a good developmental nose tackle behind Steve McLendon.

Oakland Raiders: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

Hurst fell to the fifth round after a heart condition was discovered at the combine. But when healthy, he can be a very disruptive force at three-technique.

Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Sweat, Edge rusher, Florida State

Sweat – a fourth-round pick – ran a 4.53 40 at the Combine, adding even more speed to an Eagles defensive line stacked with quality pass-rushers.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Jaylen Samuels, TE/FB, North Carolina State

H-backs aren’t too common in the NFL these days, but Samuels – a fifth-rounder – could find a role with the Steelers the same way former H-back Will Johnson once did.

San Francisco 49ers: Richie James, WR, Middle Tennessee State

He faces an uphill battle as a seventh-rounder, but if James has a strong camp he could find a role as a backup slot receiver behind Trent Taylor.

Seattle Seahawks: Shaquem Griffin, LB, UCF

His inspirational story aside, Griffin’s overall talent and versatility was well worth the fifth-round pick the Seahawks spent on him, and he could see early playing time because of it.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Alex Cappa, G, Humboldt State

The third-rounder from Division II has ideal size at 6-6, 305 pounds and the versatility to play all five offensive line spots in a pinch.

Tennessee Titans: Harold Landry, Edge rusher, Boston College

Landry fell to the second round because of health concerns, but he could make his presence felt almost immediately as a pass-rusher alongside first-rounder Rashaan Evans.

Washington Redskins: Tim Settle, DT, Virginia Tech

Even though they drafted Da’Ron Payne in the first round, Settle – a fifth-rounder – could fit into Washington’s defensive line rotation on early downs.