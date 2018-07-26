As NFL training camps begin this week, here’s a look at some NFL players with Long Island ties who will be competing for roster spots.

Chris Cooper, S

The former Stony Brook strong safety signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent. He had 88 tackles (9 1/2 for loss), one sack, one interception and one fumble recovery last season for the Seawolves.

Dalton Crossan, RB

Crossan, who was a co-winner of the Hansen Award at Sachem North in 2011, will be at Buccaneers minicamp. He signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent last year but was waived/injured during training camp.

Rasul Douglas, CB

A former Nassau CC product, Douglas will look to improve on a rookie season in which he had 25 tackles, two interceptions, 11 passes defensed and one Super Bowl victory with the Eagles.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Timon Parris, OL

Parris, an Elmont native who attended Floral Park and was an FCS first-team All-American at Stony Brook, signed as an undrafted free agent with Washington. He suffered a broken leg last October but is expected to be fully recovered for camp.

Greg Senat, OL

The Elmont native, who was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round this April, will miss one to three weeks with an undisclosed injury, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on July 19.

Shamar Stephen, DT

Stephen, a Long Island Lutheran product, signed with the Seahawks in March after spending his first four seasons with the Vikings. The former seventh-round pick in the 2014 draft has played in 52 career games (20 starts) and has one sack and two fumble recoveries.

Ian Thomas, TE

Thomas, who attended Nassau CC before enrolling at Indiana, was the first pick of the fourth round in April’s draft by the Panthers. He’ll likely compete for a backup role behind established starter Greg Olsen.

Will Tye, TE

The Stony Brook alum and former Giants and Jets tight end signed a reserve/future contract with the Patriots in February after spending most of the 2017 season on their practice squad. He has 94 catches for 897 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons.