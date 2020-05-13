TODAY'S PAPER
NFL extends virtual offseason workouts to May 29

Punter Kaare Vedvik, a reserve/future free agent for the Buffalo Bills, stretches after a workout at Central Park on May 10 in Atlanta. Credit: Getty Images/Kevin C. Cox

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
The NFL has extended its virtual offseason workouts for players and coaches to May 29. The league announced Wednesday that it was continuing the virtual program, which had been set to expire on Friday, another two weeks because of ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an agreement between the league and the NFL Players Association, teams are permitted to conduct virtual instructional and training sessions four days a week for up to four hours a day. Coaches can teach schemes for offense, defense and special teams during the sessions, which are voluntary.

The NFL is hoping to re-open team facilities that have been shuttered since late March, and all teams must submit a detailed plan of procedures to safely allow the return of administrative staff, including coaches. The league has not set a date for players to report to team facilities, and only when all teams are permitted by state and local governments to re-open will the league allow operations to resume at the training sites.

During a normal offseason, players would be permitted to work out at team facilities, with offseason workouts continuing through a mini-camp sometime in June. Training camps are slated to open in late July. The NFL season is scheduled to begin on Sept. 10 and concludes Feb. 7 with Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla.

