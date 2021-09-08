TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsFootball

NFL Week 1 TNF pick: Back Tom Brady, Bucs vs. Cowboys on opening night

Tom Brady of the Buccaneers looks on during

Tom Brady of the Buccaneers looks on during a preseason game against the Titans at Raymond James Stadium on Aug. 21, in Tampa, Fla. Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

By Joe Manniello joe.manniello@newsday.com
Print

DALLAS AT TAMPA BAY

TV: NBC, 8:20 p.m.

Line: Tampa Bay by 8; O/U: 52

It’s America’s Team vs. America’s Quarterback as the 2021 season kicks off Thursday night. While the opener to any NFL season is difficult to predict, this feels as if there’s only one choice: Back the Bucs.

If there’s anything I’ve learned in writing the NFL picks column, it’s to not doubt Tom Brady (even though I sometimes forget that important nugget and pick against him, like in last year’s Super Bowl). The defending champs are remarkably returning all 22 starters.

Dak Prescott is back for Dallas, but with this being his first game after such a long time off, it’s only natural if he isn’t at his best right away. Not having Zack Martin (COVID) on the O-line only makes things more difficult, and Tampa Bay’s pass rush should dominate the way it did in the Super Bowl.

Brady is 3-1 when his team kicks off the entire NFL season in prime time, and he likes playing on Thursdays: 12-3 with 29 TDs to just six INTs. Oh, and he’s never lost to Dallas (5-0).

He won’t here, either, as Tampa Bay rings in the new year with a double-digit win.

The pick: Bucs

Staff Picks

Bob Glauber: Bucs

Tom Rock: Cowboys

Al Iannazzone: Cowboys

By Joe Manniello joe.manniello@newsday.com

New York Sports

Zach Wilson of the Jets throws a pass
Namath impressed by Jets rookie QB Wilson
The Mets' J.D. Davis gives the okay gesture
Bench role giving J.D. Davis a helping hand
Delores S. Ledbetter, a longtime teacher at Uniondale
East Northport woman who wanted to be ‘example to Black boys and girls’ dies
Brandon Nimmo of the Mets scores a run
Mets notes: Nimmo plans quick return, deGrom's day off, more
Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole in the dugout
Cole doing OK after injury but 'next 24, 48 hours' is key
Hall of Fame inductee Derek Jeter speaks during
Jeter enjoys hearing fans chant his name at Hall ceremony
Didn’t find what you were looking for?