HOUSTON AT KANSAS CITY

TV: Ch. 4, 8:20 p.m.

Kansas City by 9; O/U: 54.5

If there’s one thing we know, it’s that no lead is safe against Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City. Just ask Houston. Before Kansas City rallied from 20-10 down for a 31-20 win over San Francisco in the Super Bowl, it turned a 24-0 second-quarter deficit at home against Houston in the divisional round into a 28-24 halftime lead and 51-31 win.

But while everyone knows just how dangerous Kansas City’s offense can be, no one knows what to expect in this unprecedented season. No preseason and no fans (some teams, like Kansas City, are allowing a small amount) make for a whole lot of guesswork.

Many probably forgot that Deshaun Watson led his own rally at Arrowhead last season, a 31-24 win in Week 6 after trailing 17-3. Watson is a master improviser, so getting nearly 10 points is just too many to pass up. Both offenses figure to be rusty, and as long as Houston can score 17-20 points, it should be able to cover this big number.

The pick: Houston

STAFF PICKS

Bob Glauber: Kansas City

Tom Rock: Kansas City

Al Iannazzone: Kansas City