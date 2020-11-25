HOUSTON (3-7) AT DETROIT (4-6)

TV: Ch. 2, 12:30 p.m.

Houston by 3; O/U: 51

The Lions had a golden opportunity to go from 3-5 to 6-5 in a matter of 12 days but the offense forgot to show up in a 20-0 loss at Carolina on Sunday. Can a coach get fired on Thanksgiving? Asking for Matt Patricia. It's always tempting to take the hosts on Turkey Day, but I'm rolling with the Texans because of two words: Deshaun Watson. I trust him to make the winning plays when necessary in what could be a more entertaining game than most think.

The pick: Houston

WASHINGTON (3-7) AT DALLAS (3-7)

TV: Ch. 5, 4:30 p.m.

Dallas by 3; O/U: 46

What looked like a game you'd gladly nap through suddenly is an appetizing matchup after both teams won Sunday. Every NFC East team has three wins, so getting that fourth one is huge. Washington beat Dallas, 25-3, in Week 7 after knocking out Andy Dalton. He's back now, and just led the Cowboys to an impressive 31-28 win at Minnesota. This will be close, but you have to think Dallas will be pumped to earn a second win in five days after getting just two the first 10 weeks. Oh, wait, the same scenario exists for the visitors. I'm still sticking with the hosts.

The pick: Dallas

