TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsFootball

NFL Week 14 TNF pick: Can Vikings shake off loss to Lions ahead of matchup with Steelers?

Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus (44) reacts after

Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus (44) reacts after the Detroit Lions won the game with a last second touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.  Credit: AP/Duane Burleson

By Joe Manniello joe.manniello@newsday.com
Print

PITTSBURGH (6-5-1) AT MINNESOTA (5-7)

TV: Fox, NFL, Amazon Prime, 8:20 p.m.

Minnesota by 3; O/U: 43

At this point in the season, it becomes a tad easier, albeit still difficult, to try and pinpoint where a team’s motivation level is at. Steelers-Vikings is a good example. On one side, you have a Pittsburgh team that just rallied against its biggest rival and held off a late two-point conversion. That’s the kind of win that can catapult a team into a late-season playoff run. On the other side, you have a Minnesota squad that must be feeling disheartened after becoming the first team to lose to the Lions this season (Pittsburgh players will probably let them hear it during the game: Hey, at least we tied them!)

I often say that one benefit of playing on Thursday Night Football is that if a team had a bad game the week before, they only need to wait four days to change the narrative. But I’m not sure it applies to the Vikings, whose season essentially ended on that last-second Jared Goff touchdown pass. They’re 5-7, losers of two in a row after it appeared they had figured things out with nice wins over the Chargers and Packers. I think the loss to the Lions will still be on their minds.

Then again, it is the Vikings, and all they do is play close games: 11 of their 12 contests have been decided by eight or fewer points, and seven by three or fewer. The Steelers also play a bunch of tight games. In a close matchup, the coaching could be key and I trust Mike Tomlin in a big spot more than Mike Zimmer. If this is in fact Ben Roethlisberger’s final season, it’s going to be a roller-coaster finish. Add this close win to it as the Steelers continue their playoff push.

The pick: Pittsburgh

BOB GLAUBER

Pittsburgh

TOM ROCK

Minnesota

AL IANNAZZONE

Pittsburgh

By Joe Manniello joe.manniello@newsday.com

New York Sports

Stony Brook guard Tyler Stephenson-Moore puts up a
Stony Brook men's hoops rides second-half surge to down Hofstra
Adam Huska #32 of the Rangers surrenders a
Rangers' win streak ends at 7 in loss to Avalanche
Kadarius Toney #89 of the New York Giants
Several Giants and Chargers receivers in doubt
Head coach Joe Judge of the Giants looks
Tucson trip allows Giants to break out of any ruts
Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and guard
Claxton back in Nets' good graces right now
Taj Gibson #67 of the Knicks controls the
Gibson steps into Knicks' starting lineup for ailing Noel
Didn’t find what you were looking for?