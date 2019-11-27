TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Evening
SEARCH
55° Good Evening
SportsFootball

NFL Thanksgiving picks: Cowboys roll over Bills, Bears top Lions, Falcons cover vs. Saints

Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys running game should

Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys running game should feast against the Bills on Thanksgiving Day.  Credit: Getty Images/Richard Rodriguez

By Joe Manniello joe.manniello@newsday.com
Print

This isn't the most appetizing Thanksgiving schedule, but there's just enough to fill your football needs before Sunday's main course.

BEARS (5-6) AT LIONS (3-7-1)

TV: Ch. 5, 12:30 p.m.

Bears by 4; O/U: 37

It's always tempting to take Detroit on Turkey Day, but without Matthew Stafford, I have to pass. The Bears just beat the Lions and their backup quarterback, 20-13, at Chicago in Week 10 and now may face their third-stringer. The Bears won at Detroit last Thanksgiving with the difference being a pick-6. Seconds, anyone?

The pick: Bears

BILLS (8-3) AT COWBOYS (6-5)

TV: Ch. 2, 4:30 p.m.

Cowboys by 6 1/2; O/U: 47

The key to this game will be if the Cowboys can stop Josh Allen from extending drives with his legs. If so, I could see Dallas winning comfortably a la the teams' 1990s Super Bowl matchups. Buffalo can be run on, so Ezekiel Elliott should feast. Dak Prescott (zero TD passes) and Amari Cooper (zero catches) will bounce back from the Patriots loss.

The pick: Cowboys

SAINTS (9-2) AT FALCONS (3-8)

TV: Ch. 4, 8:20 p.m.

Saints by 7; O/U: 49

For the second time this month, the Falcons are playing in "their" Super Bowl. Two-plus weeks after a 26-9 win at New Orleans, expect the Falcons to be flying high again for the rematch. They sacked Drew Brees six times in the first meeting and the Saints are dealing with O-line injuries. The Falcons won't sweep the Saints but they can keep it close. 

The pick: Falcons

STAFF PICKS

BOB GLAUBER 

Bears, Bills, Saints

TOM ROCK

Bears, Cowboys, Saints

AL IANNAZZONE

Bears, Cowboys, Saints

By Joe Manniello joe.manniello@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Giants tight end Kaden Smith celebrates a touchdown Kaden Smith may start at TE again for Giants
Greg Bird of the Yankees looks on during Bird elects free agency, ending time with Yanks
RJ Barrett of the Knicks heads upcourt after Barrett on return to Toronto: 'I'm going to have fun'
Carlos Beltran is all smiles after being introduced Stroman impressed with Beltran, who now has his pitching coach
Jets head coach Adam Gase looks on in Jets know not to overlook winless Bengals
Jarrett Allen #31 of the Nets celebrates a Nets' Allen measuring up to opponents
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search