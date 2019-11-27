This isn't the most appetizing Thanksgiving schedule, but there's just enough to fill your football needs before Sunday's main course.

BEARS (5-6) AT LIONS (3-7-1)

TV: Ch. 5, 12:30 p.m.

Bears by 4; O/U: 37

It's always tempting to take Detroit on Turkey Day, but without Matthew Stafford, I have to pass. The Bears just beat the Lions and their backup quarterback, 20-13, at Chicago in Week 10 and now may face their third-stringer. The Bears won at Detroit last Thanksgiving with the difference being a pick-6. Seconds, anyone?

The pick: Bears

BILLS (8-3) AT COWBOYS (6-5)

TV: Ch. 2, 4:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cowboys by 6 1/2; O/U: 47

The key to this game will be if the Cowboys can stop Josh Allen from extending drives with his legs. If so, I could see Dallas winning comfortably a la the teams' 1990s Super Bowl matchups. Buffalo can be run on, so Ezekiel Elliott should feast. Dak Prescott (zero TD passes) and Amari Cooper (zero catches) will bounce back from the Patriots loss.

The pick: Cowboys

SAINTS (9-2) AT FALCONS (3-8)

TV: Ch. 4, 8:20 p.m.

Saints by 7; O/U: 49

For the second time this month, the Falcons are playing in "their" Super Bowl. Two-plus weeks after a 26-9 win at New Orleans, expect the Falcons to be flying high again for the rematch. They sacked Drew Brees six times in the first meeting and the Saints are dealing with O-line injuries. The Falcons won't sweep the Saints but they can keep it close.

The pick: Falcons

STAFF PICKS

BOB GLAUBER

Bears, Bills, Saints

TOM ROCK

Bears, Cowboys, Saints

AL IANNAZZONE

Bears, Cowboys, Saints