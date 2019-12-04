TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Evening
SEARCH
35° Good Evening
SportsFootball

NFL Week 14 TNF pick: Take the Cowboys on the road over inconsistent Bears

Dak Prescott of the Cowboys runs the ball

Dak Prescott of the Cowboys runs the ball in the second half of a game on Thanksgiving Day against the Bills at NRG Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Credit: Getty Images/Wesley Hitt

By Joe Manniello joe.manniello@newsday.com
Print

COWBOYS (6-6) AT BEARS (6-6)

TV: Ch. 5, NFL, 8:20 p.m.

Cowboys by 3; O/U: 43

This is one of those rare games when it's easier to make a case AGAINST both teams than it is for one of them. A week after both played on Thanksgiving, the two meet in the penultimate TNF game (Jets at Baltimore closes it out next week).

Chicago (3-8-1 ATS) won last Thursday after rallying against a third-string QB in Detroit. Dallas (6-6 ATS) then let Buffalo put on a show on national TV. Unlike the Cowboys, the Bears can't back in as division champs so they're a little more desperate as they chase a wild-card spot. The Cowboys still lead the NFC East but haven't distanced themselves because they're 0-5 against winning teams. Good news: The Bears are only .500.

Things are bad in Jerry's World, yet Mr. Jones doesn't think it will be a long December and is confident his team can run the table. Laying a full field goal on the road is a lot, but the Bears' offense is so inconsistent that I'll take a shot that Dak Prescott and Jason Garrett play and coach with some urgency.

The pick: Cowboys

Staff picks

Bob Glauber: Bears

Tom Rock: Bears

Al Iannazzone: Cowboys

By Joe Manniello joe.manniello@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Fred Wilpon (R) talks with Jeff Wilpon during Timeline of Wilpon family's ownership of Mets
Steve Cohen speaks at the Robin Hood Veterans Lennon: Unlike Wilpons, potential Mets owner would spend
"It has always been a dream of mine Financier Steven A. Cohen makes a pitch for the Mets
Taurean Prince of the Nets reacts after a Prince making Nets' trade of Crabbe even better
Jets safety Jamal Adams takes the field for Will ankle injury keep out Adams for rest of the season?
Mets owner Fred Wilpon looks on during the Wilpons in talks to sell majority stake in Mets
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search