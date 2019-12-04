COWBOYS (6-6) AT BEARS (6-6)

TV: Ch. 5, NFL, 8:20 p.m.

Cowboys by 3; O/U: 43

This is one of those rare games when it's easier to make a case AGAINST both teams than it is for one of them. A week after both played on Thanksgiving, the two meet in the penultimate TNF game (Jets at Baltimore closes it out next week).

Chicago (3-8-1 ATS) won last Thursday after rallying against a third-string QB in Detroit. Dallas (6-6 ATS) then let Buffalo put on a show on national TV. Unlike the Cowboys, the Bears can't back in as division champs so they're a little more desperate as they chase a wild-card spot. The Cowboys still lead the NFC East but haven't distanced themselves because they're 0-5 against winning teams. Good news: The Bears are only .500.

Things are bad in Jerry's World, yet Mr. Jones doesn't think it will be a long December and is confident his team can run the table. Laying a full field goal on the road is a lot, but the Bears' offense is so inconsistent that I'll take a shot that Dak Prescott and Jason Garrett play and coach with some urgency.

The pick: Cowboys

