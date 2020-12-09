NEW ENGLAND (6-6) AT L.A. RAMS (8-4)

TV: Ch. 5, NFL, 8:20 p.m.

Line: Los Angeles by 5; O/U: 45

Rams-Patriots makes me instantly think about their Super Bowl meetings. Tom Brady's first ring — a shocking 20-17 upset over The Greatest Show on Turf in Super Bowl XXXVI was may more exciting than his last, the 13-3 snoozefest from two years ago. Let's focus more on the second one because of who the losing coach and team were.

Sean McVay, Jared Goff and the Rams would never admit to treating this game any differently, but how could they not? The Rams picked the worst time possible to play the worst game in McVay's nearly four seasons, managing just a field goal on the game's biggest stage.

Sure, a Thursday night in December won't make up for laying an egg on that Super Sunday in February, but you have to think there's extra motivation in the rematch.

The Rams have plenty to play for, too, as they look to stay stop the NFC West after beating the Seahawks, Bucs and Cardinals in three of the last four weeks.

The Patriots, who have won four of five, stayed out West after a 45-0 thrashing of the Chargers. Good idea, but they won't spoil this home game for the Rams (4-1 in their new building). Cam Newton and the rushing attack will struggle vs. Aaron Donald and friends.

If the Rams get an early lead, the Pats don't have the offense to rally. Listen to this stat: Under McVay, the Rams are 33-0 when leading at halftime. Look for him to get the best of Bill Belichick this time as Goff also gets a little redemption in a 7-to-10-point win.

The pick: Rams