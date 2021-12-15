KANSAS CITY (9-4) AT L.A. CHARGERS (8-5)

TV: Fox, NFL, Amazon Prime, 8:20 p.m.

Line: Kansas City by 3; O/U: 52.5

One of the biggest storylines of this season, at least for the first two months, was: "When will the real Kansas City team show up?" You know, the one that seemed unbeatable the last couple of years. It started 1-2, then 2-3, then 3-4. Patrick Mahomes was a turnover machine. The defense was allowing 29 points per game.

Then the calendar flipped to November. Kansas City hasn’t lost since, winning six in a row and doing it surprisingly with defense. KC has allowed just under 11 points per game, holding its opponents to 17, 7, 14, 9, 9 and 9 points. That’s impressive. This will be the biggest test yet against Justin Herbert and a talented Chargers offense, but I think Steve Spagnuolo’s group will be up for the challenge.

L.A. won the first meeting, 30-24, in Week 3, so another win here and it would bolt to the top of the AFC West standings. The Chargers aren’t 100% on the offensive line, and that’s not a good winning formula against a surging Kansas City defense on a short week.

Another talking point for most of this season (and last) was that KC hardly covered. That had a lot to do with the spreads being so high, but it was a striking number: 1-9-1 against the spread in its last 11 entering this season before starting 0-3. KC is now 6-7 ATS after covering its last four.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Mahomes is 19-3 straight up against the AFC West, including a 4-2 mark against the Chargers. L.A. has been KC’s closest competition in the division, but could it really sweep the season series? I don’t see it. Mahomes and the offense will do enough (20-27-point range) but it will be the defense that again steals the show as Kansas City extends its win streak to seven games, makes it five straight covers and moves a step closer to securing the AFC’s lone first-round bye in the playoffs.

The pick: Kansas City