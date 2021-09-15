GIANTS (0-1) AT WASHINGTON (0-1)

There’s no such thing as a must-win game in Week 2 . . . or is there? Both the Giants and Washington are staring at 0-2 after Week 1 home losses.

The season is only a few days old, and already Giants fans are in panic-mode. When your team has started 0-2 the last four seasons and seven of the last eight, it’s understandable. It also doesn’t help that the Giants had a lackluster performance in a 27-13 loss to Denver, which included another lost fumble by Daniel Jones, his NFL-worst 18th since the start of 2019.

But forget all of that for a minute. There’s some hope. For whatever reason, Jones loves playing Washington. His 8-20 career record includes a 4-0 mark against the NFC East rival. Now, that doesn’t mean he’s guaranteed to make it 5-0, but he’s got to have confidence knowing all he’s done is beat this team.

Washington lost starter Ryan Fitzpatrick and will go with Taylor Heinicke, who played well in last year’s wild-card loss to the eventual champion Bucs. Chase Young and the defensive line also have an edge over the Giants’ front five.

This is a toss-up game. Jones’ track record is enough of a reason to lean Big Blue and the points. That, and this is the NFL: When a team is already starting to be counted out, count on them to show up.

The pick: Giants

