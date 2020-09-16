CINCINNATI (0-1) AT CLEVELAND (0-1)

TV: NFL Network: 8:20

Line: Cleveland by 6; O/U: 43.5

One of the only positives of playing on Thursday Night Football is that if you had a bad game on Sunday, it's only a few short days before you can flip the script. This applies to the team from Ohio. Both of them.

Cleveland enters off a 38-6 beatdown in Baltimore. Cincinnati lost, 16-13, at home to the Chargers after a missed short field goal that would've tied it in the final seconds. Neither of these teams will compete with the Ravens and Steelers for the AFC North title, but no one wants to start 0-2.

So which No. 1 overall pick will get the win: Baker Mayfield or Joe Burrow? I'll say it's the head of the 2018 class, as Baker's Browns will be the more desperate team at home. Burrow could struggle on a short week.

Both teams have kicking issues, so bettors beware. This is a tempting line to back the underdog when the favorite scored only six points in the opener, but it almost feels like a trap. Watch Mayfield put up 30 when you least expect it.

The pick: Cleveland