CAROLINA (2-0) AT HOUSTON (1-1)

TV: NFL, 8:20 p.m.

Line: Carolina by 8; O/U: 43

After thrilling 31-29 and 30-29 finishes for the first two Thursday night games, a 29-29 tie would be wild. There’s a greater chance Week 3 kicks off with a lopsided result, though.

Carolina is a big favorite to become the NFL’s first 3-0 team after a suffocating defense and an efficient offense led by Sam Darnold and All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey helped them to back-to-back home wins over the Jets and Saints. Carolina allowed 14 and seven points in those games, and it would be surprising if Houston — led by rookie quarterback Davis Mills — even approaches the 20-point mark. This is a tough assignment for the third-round pick, as Carolina boasts the NFL’s No. 1 defense in yards per game (190), passing yards (143.5) and sacks (10).

Darnold is completing 68.5% of his passes with three TDs to one INT. A victory Thursday night and (look away, Jets fans), he will have already surpassed his win total from last season.

This is a lot of points to lay on the road on a short week, but how can you take the Texans here? Carolina’s defense has another big night and Darnold and the Panthers roll to a 3-0 start.

The pick: Carolina