Football

NFL Week 3 TNF pick: Sam Darnold, Panthers should roll past Texans

Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu celebrates after their win

Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu celebrates after their win against the Saints on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C. Credit: AP/Jacob Kupferman

By Joe Manniello joe.manniello@newsday.com
CAROLINA (2-0) AT HOUSTON (1-1)

TV: NFL, 8:20 p.m.

Line: Carolina by 8; O/U: 43

After thrilling 31-29 and 30-29 finishes for the first two Thursday night games, a 29-29 tie would be wild. There’s a greater chance Week 3 kicks off with a lopsided result, though.

Carolina is a big favorite to become the NFL’s first 3-0 team after a suffocating defense and an efficient offense led by Sam Darnold and All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey helped them to back-to-back home wins over the Jets and Saints. Carolina allowed 14 and seven points in those games, and it would be surprising if Houston — led by rookie quarterback Davis Mills — even approaches the 20-point mark. This is a tough assignment for the third-round pick, as Carolina boasts the NFL’s No. 1 defense in yards per game (190), passing yards (143.5) and sacks (10).

Darnold is completing 68.5% of his passes with three TDs to one INT. A victory Thursday night and (look away, Jets fans), he will have already surpassed his win total from last season.

This is a lot of points to lay on the road on a short week, but how can you take the Texans here? Carolina’s defense has another big night and Darnold and the Panthers roll to a 3-0 start.

The pick: Carolina

Staff Picks

Bob Glauber: Houston

Tom Rock: Carolina

Al Iannazzone: Carolina

