SportsFootball

NFL Week 9 TNF pick: 49ers will coast past overmatched Cardinals

Jimmy Garoppolo of the 49ers celebrates after Deebo

Jimmy Garoppolo of the 49ers celebrates after Deebo Samuel ran the ball in for a touchdown against the Panthers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Ezra Shaw

By Joe Manniello joe.manniello@newsday.com
Print

49ERS (7-0) AT CARDINALS (3-4-1)

TV: Ch. 5, NFL, 8:20 p.m.

49ers by 10; O/U: 42.5

You might think that a 49ers team that just demolished the Panthers, 51-13, will overlook an inferior Cardinals team on a short week. You might think that San Francisco is looking ahead to next week's Monday night matchup with Seattle. Don't think that way.

The unbeaten 49ers look as if they are on a mission, and with the Saints and Packers both at 7-1, every win counts toward home field. It all starts with a 49ers defense that has allowed 3, 7, 0 and 13 points during a 4-0 ATS run. The pass rush is relentless, led by rookie Nick Bosa (team-leading seven sacks), Dee Ford and DeForest Buckner. There are no weaknesses at the next two levels, either.

Kyler Murray and Arizona had put together a three-game win streak against the Bengals, Falcons and Giants before losing, 31-9, at New Orleans. Those three teams have a combined three wins, less than half of the 49ers!

This is a total mismatch, and with Arizona having to bring in a new running back via trade because of injuries only makes matters worse.

Another thing to note is that there seems to be this (incorrect) thought among the public and on social media that the 49ers aren't "this good" and are 7-0 only because of a weak schedule. Now, the 49ers get a chance in a standalone game to show just how special this defense and running game is as they roll to 8-0.

The pick: 49ers

Staff picks

Tom Rock: Cardinals

Bob Glauber: Cardinals

Al Iannazzone: 49ers

