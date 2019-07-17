TODAY'S PAPER
86° Good Evening
SEARCH
86° Good Evening
SportsFootball

NFL over/under 2019: Win totals, odds

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady follows through on a

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady follows through on a pass during a minicamp practice on June 4 in Foxborough, Mass. Photo Credit: AP/Steven Senne

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots set the high-water mark for win totals at over/under 11 wins for the 2019 NFL season, according to the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas. Five teams eclipsed 11 wins last season: Los Angeles Rams (13), New Orleans Saints (13), Chicago Bears (12), Los Angeles Chargers (12) and Kansas City Chiefs (12).

The over/under win total for the Jets was set at 7.5 following a four-win season in 2018. The Giants' over/under win total was set at 6, ahead of only the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins.

Here's a list of over/under win totals and odds for each NFL team ahead of the 2019 season, according to Westgate:

New England Patriots

2019 win total: 11 (over -150/under +130)

2018 wins: 11

Kansas City Chiefs

2019 win total: 10.5 (over -120/under +100)

2018 wins: 12

Los Angeles Rams

2019 win total: 10.5 (over +100/under -120)

2018 wins: 13

New Orleans Saints

2019 win total: 10.5 (over -110/under -110)

2018 wins: 13

Los Angeles Chargers

2019 win total: 9.5 (over -140/under +120)

2018 wins: 12

Chicago Bears

2019 win total: 9 (over -120/under +100)

2018 wins: 12

Indianapolis Colts

2019 win total: 9.5 (over -140/under +120)

2018 wins: 10

Philadelphia Eagles

2019 win total: 9.5 (over -150/under +130)

2018 wins: 9

Cleveland Browns

2019 win total: 9 (over -130/under +110)

2018 wins: 7

Green Bay Packers

2019 win total: 9 (over -110/under -110)

2018 wins: 6

Pittsburgh Steelers

2019 win total: 9 (over -110/under -110)

2018 wins: 9

Minnesota Vikings

2019 win total: 9 (over +100/under -120)

2018 wins: 8

Dallas Cowboys

2019 win total: 9 (over +110/under -130)

2018 wins: 10

Atlanta Falcons

2019 win total: 8.5 (over -110/under -110)

2018 wins: 7

Baltimore Ravens

2019 win total: 8.5 (over -120/under +100)

2018 wins: 10

Seattle Seahawks

2019 win total: 8.5 (under -120/under +100)

2018 wins: 10

Houston Texans

2019 win total: 8.5 (over +120/under -140)

2018 wins: 11

Tennessee Titans

2019 win total: 8 (over +110/under -130)

2018 wins: 9

San Francisco 49ers

2018 win total: 8 (over -105/under -115)

2018 wins: 4

Jacksonville Jaguars

2019 win total: 8 (over +110/under -130)

2018 wins: 5

Carolina Panthers

2019 win total: 8 (over +100/under -120)

2018 wins: 7

New York Jets

2019 win total: 7.5 (over -110/under -110)

2018 wins: 4

Denver Broncos

2019 win total: 7 (over -110/under -110)

2018 wins: 6

Detroit Lions

2019 win total: 6.5 (over -130/under +110)

2018 wins: 6

Cincinnati Bengals

2019 win total: 6 (over -130/under +110)

2018 wins: 6

Buffalo Bills

2019 win total: 6.5 (over -160/under +140)

2018 wins: 6

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2019 win total: 6.5 (over +100/under -120)

2018 wins: 5

Washington Redskins

2019 win total: 6.5 (over +100/under -120)

2018 wins: 7

New York Giants

2019 win total: 6 (over +100/under -120)

2018 wins: 5

Oakland Raiders

2019 win total: 6 (over -110/under -110)

2018 wins: 4

Arizona Cardinals

2019 win total: 5 (over -110/under -110)

2018 wins: 3

Miami Dolphins

2019 win total: 5 (over +100/under -120)

2018 wins: 7

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Pete Alonso obliterates a pitch 474 feet into Watch: Alonso crushes 474-foot HR
Justin Wright-Foreman will wear No. 3 with the Hofstra's Wright-Foreman signs deal with Jazz
Mets manager Mickey Callaway and second baseman Robinson Mets score 12 runs in last 3 innings in 4th win in row
Los Angeles Lakers guard Reggie Bullock attempts a Knicks' Bullock has surgery for cervical disc herniation
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield releases a pass for Mayfield takes shot at Giants fans in defense of Odell
Wilmer Font of the Mets delivers a pitch Mets trade Font to Jays for cash
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search