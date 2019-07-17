The reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots set the high-water mark for win totals at over/under 11 wins for the 2019 NFL season, according to the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas. Five teams eclipsed 11 wins last season: Los Angeles Rams (13), New Orleans Saints (13), Chicago Bears (12), Los Angeles Chargers (12) and Kansas City Chiefs (12).
The over/under win total for the Jets was set at 7.5 following a four-win season in 2018. The Giants' over/under win total was set at 6, ahead of only the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins.
Here's a list of over/under win totals and odds for each NFL team ahead of the 2019 season, according to Westgate:
New England Patriots
2019 win total: 11 (over -150/under +130)
2018 wins: 11
Kansas City Chiefs
2019 win total: 10.5 (over -120/under +100)
2018 wins: 12
Los Angeles Rams
2019 win total: 10.5 (over +100/under -120)
2018 wins: 13
New Orleans Saints
2019 win total: 10.5 (over -110/under -110)
2018 wins: 13
Los Angeles Chargers
2019 win total: 9.5 (over -140/under +120)
2018 wins: 12
Chicago Bears
2019 win total: 9 (over -120/under +100)
2018 wins: 12
Indianapolis Colts
2019 win total: 9.5 (over -140/under +120)
2018 wins: 10
Philadelphia Eagles
2019 win total: 9.5 (over -150/under +130)
2018 wins: 9
Cleveland Browns
2019 win total: 9 (over -130/under +110)
2018 wins: 7
Green Bay Packers
2019 win total: 9 (over -110/under -110)
2018 wins: 6
Pittsburgh Steelers
2019 win total: 9 (over -110/under -110)
2018 wins: 9
Minnesota Vikings
2019 win total: 9 (over +100/under -120)
2018 wins: 8
Dallas Cowboys
2019 win total: 9 (over +110/under -130)
2018 wins: 10
Atlanta Falcons
2019 win total: 8.5 (over -110/under -110)
2018 wins: 7
Baltimore Ravens
2019 win total: 8.5 (over -120/under +100)
2018 wins: 10
Seattle Seahawks
2019 win total: 8.5 (under -120/under +100)
2018 wins: 10
Houston Texans
2019 win total: 8.5 (over +120/under -140)
2018 wins: 11
Tennessee Titans
2019 win total: 8 (over +110/under -130)
2018 wins: 9
San Francisco 49ers
2018 win total: 8 (over -105/under -115)
2018 wins: 4
Jacksonville Jaguars
2019 win total: 8 (over +110/under -130)
2018 wins: 5
Carolina Panthers
2019 win total: 8 (over +100/under -120)
2018 wins: 7
New York Jets
2019 win total: 7.5 (over -110/under -110)
2018 wins: 4
Denver Broncos
2019 win total: 7 (over -110/under -110)
2018 wins: 6
Detroit Lions
2019 win total: 6.5 (over -130/under +110)
2018 wins: 6
Cincinnati Bengals
2019 win total: 6 (over -130/under +110)
2018 wins: 6
Buffalo Bills
2019 win total: 6.5 (over -160/under +140)
2018 wins: 6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2019 win total: 6.5 (over +100/under -120)
2018 wins: 5
Washington Redskins
2019 win total: 6.5 (over +100/under -120)
2018 wins: 7
New York Giants
2019 win total: 6 (over +100/under -120)
2018 wins: 5
Oakland Raiders
2019 win total: 6 (over -110/under -110)
2018 wins: 4
Arizona Cardinals
2019 win total: 5 (over -110/under -110)
2018 wins: 3
Miami Dolphins
2019 win total: 5 (over +100/under -120)
2018 wins: 7
