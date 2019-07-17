The reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots set the high-water mark for win totals at over/under 11 wins for the 2019 NFL season, according to the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas. Five teams eclipsed 11 wins last season: Los Angeles Rams (13), New Orleans Saints (13), Chicago Bears (12), Los Angeles Chargers (12) and Kansas City Chiefs (12).

The over/under win total for the Jets was set at 7.5 following a four-win season in 2018. The Giants' over/under win total was set at 6, ahead of only the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins.

Here's a list of over/under win totals and odds for each NFL team ahead of the 2019 season, according to Westgate:

New England Patriots

2019 win total: 11 (over -150/under +130)

2018 wins: 11

Kansas City Chiefs

2019 win total: 10.5 (over -120/under +100)

2018 wins: 12

Los Angeles Rams

2019 win total: 10.5 (over +100/under -120)

2018 wins: 13

New Orleans Saints

2019 win total: 10.5 (over -110/under -110)

2018 wins: 13

Los Angeles Chargers

2019 win total: 9.5 (over -140/under +120)

2018 wins: 12

Chicago Bears

2019 win total: 9 (over -120/under +100)

2018 wins: 12

Indianapolis Colts

2019 win total: 9.5 (over -140/under +120)

2018 wins: 10

Philadelphia Eagles

2019 win total: 9.5 (over -150/under +130)

2018 wins: 9

Cleveland Browns

2019 win total: 9 (over -130/under +110)

2018 wins: 7

Green Bay Packers

2019 win total: 9 (over -110/under -110)

2018 wins: 6

Pittsburgh Steelers

2019 win total: 9 (over -110/under -110)

2018 wins: 9

Minnesota Vikings

2019 win total: 9 (over +100/under -120)

2018 wins: 8

Dallas Cowboys

2019 win total: 9 (over +110/under -130)

2018 wins: 10

Atlanta Falcons

2019 win total: 8.5 (over -110/under -110)

2018 wins: 7

Baltimore Ravens

2019 win total: 8.5 (over -120/under +100)

2018 wins: 10

Seattle Seahawks

2019 win total: 8.5 (under -120/under +100)

2018 wins: 10

Houston Texans

2019 win total: 8.5 (over +120/under -140)

2018 wins: 11

Tennessee Titans

2019 win total: 8 (over +110/under -130)

2018 wins: 9

San Francisco 49ers

2018 win total: 8 (over -105/under -115)

2018 wins: 4

Jacksonville Jaguars

2019 win total: 8 (over +110/under -130)

2018 wins: 5

Carolina Panthers

2019 win total: 8 (over +100/under -120)

2018 wins: 7

New York Jets

2019 win total: 7.5 (over -110/under -110)

2018 wins: 4

Denver Broncos

2019 win total: 7 (over -110/under -110)

2018 wins: 6

Detroit Lions

2019 win total: 6.5 (over -130/under +110)

2018 wins: 6

Cincinnati Bengals

2019 win total: 6 (over -130/under +110)

2018 wins: 6

Buffalo Bills

2019 win total: 6.5 (over -160/under +140)

2018 wins: 6

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2019 win total: 6.5 (over +100/under -120)

2018 wins: 5

Washington Redskins

2019 win total: 6.5 (over +100/under -120)

2018 wins: 7

New York Giants

2019 win total: 6 (over +100/under -120)

2018 wins: 5

Oakland Raiders

2019 win total: 6 (over -110/under -110)

2018 wins: 4

Arizona Cardinals

2019 win total: 5 (over -110/under -110)

2018 wins: 3

Miami Dolphins

2019 win total: 5 (over +100/under -120)

2018 wins: 7