Nick Foles, Jaguars agree to 4-year deal worth $88 million, AP source says

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Jan. 13. Photo Credit: AP/Butch Dill

By The Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person with direct knowledge of the decision says quarterback Nick Foles has agreed to sign a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal cannot become official until free agency opens Wednesday. The person says the deal includes $50.125 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $102 million with incentives.

NFL Network first reported the deal.

Foles replaces flawed starter Blake Bortles, who threw 103 touchdown passes in five seasons but was known more for inaccuracy and inconsistency that led to Jacksonville's offensive instability.

The 30-year-old Foles went 4-1 in the postseason and 6-2 in the regular season in place of Carson Wentz the last two years. He earned 2018 Super Bowl MVP honors, making himself the league's premier quarterback commodity.

Philadelphia opted not to use the franchise tag on Foles, allowing him to hit the open market.

