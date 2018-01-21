PHILADELPHIA — Less than two months separate Dec. 10 from Feb. 4. It just felt like a lot more for Eagles fans when MVP candidate Carson Wentz injured his knee on that first date, tearing his ACL and seemingly shredding the team’s hopes of a first championship since 1960.

But Nick Foles has restored that dream and brought Philadelphia within one win of football’s ultimate prize.

The backup quarterback who had thrown a total of four passes in the first 12 games of the season completed 26 on Sunday for 352 yards and three touchdowdns to dominate the Vikings and the NFL’s top-ranked defense in a 38-7 win for the NFC title. Now he’ll have a chance to join the prestigious list of Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks when he and the Eagles face the Patriots in Minneapolis in two weeks.

For Foles, it’s been a winding road that began in Philadelphia, sent him to the Rams and the Cheifs, then brought him back to the Eagles as a free agent this past offseason to be the backup behind Wentz.

“It’s been a crazy journey,” he said earlier in the week. “It’s been a wild ride this season. We’ve had so many things go on, so many guys step up, so many injuries to guys who are injured or have done an amazing job of staying around the building and being a huge part of the heartbeat of this team. That’s the DNA here and we’ve talked about it over and over again.”

Foles had managed to steady things when Wentz was lost for the season. On Sunday, he put his own imprint on the team.

According to ESPN Stats and Information, Foles entered Sunday’s game 0-for-10 on all throws that went 20 yards or more down the field and missed on his first two against the Vikings. He then hit three in a row — the 53-yard touchdown to Alshon Jeffery, the 36-yarder to Zach Ertz to set up the field goal at the end of the half and the 41-yard touchdown to Torrey Smith on the flea flicker.

There was a time not long ago when Foles wondered if he’d ever get a shot to start in the NFL again, nevermind in a Super Bowl.

“But I know where my heart is and my heart was all being in Philly, being with these guys, going out there on the field,” he said during the week. “Stepping in the huddle and knowing that each guy is playing for each other, that’s a special thing and that’s been the testament of this season. And you know it’s an honor and blessing to be here and play in this game.”

And, no doubt, the next one too.