No bitterness for Jarret Johnson

When it came time for linebacker Jarret Johnson to select his next team in free agency before the 2012 season, the Ravens weren’t interested in signing him to a big-money contract. So Johnson moved on to San Diego, and the Chargers failed to make the playoffs. The Ravens, meanwhile, won the Super Bowl without him.

Mixed emotions for Johnson? Absolutely.

Sour grapes? No way.

“That was what it was,” Johnson said of the Ravens’ decision to move on without him. “I was with them for nine years and in my mind was part of building what they had. I didn’t get to finish it off with them, and that was disappointing. But that wasn’t the choice when I was a free agent and I chose to be a Charger and I’m happy about that. But I’m proud of \[the Ravens\] for finishing it off the way they did. It speaks to how good of a team they are. It was disappointing, but I’m not crying over it by any means.”

Like the 2012 Ravens, Johnson now faces the Broncos in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs in Denver. That was where Baltimore continued its Super Bowl run with an overtime win over Peyton Manning’s Broncos.

Johnson feels good about San Diego’s chances, especially after the Chargers beat the Broncos in Denver last month.

“If we’d lost the game at their place, I think we’d probably be a little more uptight than we are now,” Johnson said. “But we know that a team can go in there and win, because we did it.”

The Chargers were the only team to beat the Broncos in Denver in 2013.