SportsFootball

Panthers interviewing Norv Turner for coordinator spot, AP source

Carolina fired offensive coordinator Mike Shula and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey.

Then-Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner watches warmups before

Then-Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner watches warmups before a preseason game against the Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas on Aug. 29, 2015. Photo Credit: AP / Tony Gutierrez

By The Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers are interviewing Norv Turner for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity because the team does not discuss potential coaching candidates.

The Panthers fired offensive coordinator Mike Shula and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey Tuesday, two days after a playoff loss to the Saints.

If the 65-year-old Turner is hired, he’s expected to bring in his son Scott as quarterbacks coach. Scott Turner is an offensive analyst at the University of Michigan and previously worked for the Panthers as an offensive quality control coordinator from 2011-12.

Norv Turner’s brother, Ron, is an offensive consultant for the Panthers and his nephew Cameron is the team’s assistant quarterbacks coach.

