The New York Guardians defeated the Tampa Bay Vipers, 23-3, in their XFL season opener at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians linebackers coach Kevin Kelly pounds fist with players during warm-ups before their home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

From left, New York Guardians quarterbacks Luis Perez, Matt McGloin and Marquise Williams warm up before their home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians head coach Kevin Gilbride looks on during pregame warm-ups before their home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

The New York Guardians come out of the tunnel out for their home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians fans cheer during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians' Austin Duke takes the kickoff to start the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians head coach Kevin Gilbride calls a play during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians QB Matt McGloin passes in the second quarter during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians QB Matt McGloin looks on from the sideline during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians' Andrew Soroh jumps into stands to celebrate an interception in the end zone during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

A New York Guardians fan looks on during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians fans cheer during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians QB Matt McGloin calls signals in the second quarter during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians QB Matt McGloin scores a rushing touchdown in the first quarter during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians QB Matt McGloin reacts after scoring a rushing touchdown in the first quarter during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians QB Matt McGloin reacts after scoring a rushing touchdown in the first quarter during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians' Tim Cook III scores an extra point in the first quarter during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians QB Matt McGloin calls plays under center during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians' Tim Cook III pushes forward for extra yards after first contact during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians' Wesley Sutton tackles Tampa Bay Vipers QB Quinton Flowers to end Tampa Bay's attempt to score on fourth down late in the fourth quarter during the team's home opener at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians' Wesley Sutton celebration after he tackled Tampa Bay Vipers QB Quinton Flowers to end Tampa Bay's attempt to score on fourth down late in the fourth quarter during the team's home opener at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians head coach Kevin Gilbride shakes hands with Tampa Bay Vipers head coach Marc Trestman after during the team's home opener at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians' Tim Cook III signs autograph for a fan on the field during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

A fan poses with a New York Guardians banner over the XFL logo during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians QB Matt McGloin slaps hands with fans as he exits the field after during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians fans cheer during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians fans cheer during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians fans cheer during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians fans cheer during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday Feb. 9, 2020.

Tamp Bay Vipers QB Aaron Murray calls signals during the New York Guardians' home opener at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians' Ryan Mueller tackles Tampa Bay Vipers QB Quinton Flowers during the team's home opener at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Tampa Bay Vipers fans look on during the New York Guardians' home opener at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

MetLife Stadium is seen during the New York Guardians' home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians' Jamar Summers returns an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians' Jamar Summers returns an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter with blocking help from teammate Bryce Jones during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians' Damien Mama celebrates after the replay crew approves of teammate Jamar Summers' interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

