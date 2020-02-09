TODAY'S PAPER
SportsFootball

XFL season opener: New York Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Vipers

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The New York Guardians defeated the Tampa Bay Vipers, 23-3, in their XFL season opener at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians linebackers coach Kevin Kelly pounds
Credit: Howard Simmons

New York Guardians linebackers coach Kevin Kelly pounds fist with players during warm-ups before their home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians Quarterbacks #7 Luis Perez, #14
Credit: Howard Simmons

From left, New York Guardians quarterbacks Luis Perez, Matt McGloin and Marquise Williams warm up before their home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians head coach Kevin Gilbride during
Credit: Howard Simmons

New York Guardians head coach Kevin Gilbride looks on during pregame warm-ups before their home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians team coming out for game.
Credit: Howard Simmons

The New York Guardians come out of the tunnel out for their home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Cheering fans. Home Opener XFL Tampa Bay vipers
Credit: Howard Simmons

New York Guardians fans cheer during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians #10 Austin Duke takes kick
Credit: Howard Simmons

New York Guardians' Austin Duke takes the kickoff to start the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians head coach Kevin Gilbride. Home
Credit: Howard Simmons

New York Guardians head coach Kevin Gilbride calls a play during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians QB #14 Matt McGloin back
Credit: Howard Simmons

New York Guardians QB  Matt McGloin passes in the second quarter during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians QB #14 Matt McGloin. Home
Credit: Howard Simmons

New York Guardians QB Matt McGloin looks on from the sideline during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians #30 Andrew Soroh jumps into
Credit: Howard Simmons

New York Guardians' Andrew Soroh jumps into stands to celebrate an interception in the end zone during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Home Opener XFL Tampa Bay vipers vs New
Credit: Howard Simmons

A New York Guardians fan looks on during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Fans enjoying game. Home Opener XFL Tampa Bay
Credit: Howard Simmons

New York Guardians fans cheer during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians QB #14 Matt McGloin in
Credit: Howard Simmons

New York Guardians QB Matt McGloin calls signals in the second quarter during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians #14 Matt McGloin rushes over
Credit: Howard Simmons

New York Guardians QB Matt McGloin scores a rushing touchdown in the first quarter during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians #20 Tim Cook III dives
Credit: Howard Simmons

New York Guardians' Tim Cook III scores an extra point in the first quarter during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians #14 QB Matt McGloin calling
Credit: Howard Simmons

New York Guardians QB Matt McGloin calls plays under center during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians #20 Tim Cook III pushing
Credit: Howard Simmons

New York Guardians' Tim Cook III pushes forward for extra yards after first contact during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians #28 Wesley Sutton tackles Tamba
Credit: Howard Simmons

New York Guardians' Wesley Sutton tackles Tampa Bay Vipers QB Quinton Flowers to end Tampa Bay's attempt to score on fourth down late in the fourth quarter during the team's home opener at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians #28 Wesley Sutton celebration after
Credit: Howard Simmons

New York Guardians' Wesley Sutton celebration after he tackled Tampa Bay Vipers QB Quinton Flowers to end Tampa Bay's attempt to score on fourth down late in the fourth quarter during the team's home opener at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians head coach Kevin Gilbride shakes
Credit: Howard Simmons

New York Guardians head coach Kevin Gilbride shakes hands with Tampa Bay Vipers head coach Marc Trestman after during the team's home opener at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians #20 Tim Cook III signs
Credit: Howard Simmons

New York Guardians' Tim Cook III signs autograph for a fan on the field during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Fan with Guardians banner over XFL logo. Home
Credit: Howard Simmons

A fan poses with a New York Guardians banner over the XFL logo during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians #14 QB Matt McGloin slapping
Credit: Howard Simmons

New York Guardians QB Matt McGloin slaps hands with fans as he exits the field after during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Home Opener XFL Tampa Bay vipers vs New
Credit: Howard Simmons

New York Guardians fans cheer during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians QB #11 Aaron Murray. Home
Credit: Howard Simmons

Tamp Bay Vipers QB Aaron Murray calls signals during the New York Guardians' home opener at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians #44 Ryan Mueller tackles Tampa
Credit: Howard Simmons

New York Guardians' Ryan Mueller tackles Tampa Bay Vipers QB Quinton Flowers during the team's home opener at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Home Opener XFL Tampa Bay vipers vs New
Credit: Howard Simmons

Tampa Bay Vipers fans look on during the New York Guardians' home opener at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Home Opener XFL Tampa Bay vipers vs New
Credit: Howard Simmons

MetLife Stadium is seen during the New York Guardians' home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians #21 Jamar Summers interception and
Credit: Howard Simmons

New York Guardians' Jamar Summers returns an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians #77 Damien Mama celebrates after
Credit: Howard Simmons

New York Guardians' Damien Mama celebrates after the replay crew approves of teammate Jamar Summers' interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians #14 QB Matt McGloin calling
Credit: Howard Simmons

New York Guardians QB Matt McGloin calls plays under center New York Guardians' Jamar Summers returns an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter with blocking help from teammate Bryce Jones during the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

New York Guardians #28 Wesley Sutton celebrates after
Credit: Howard Simmons

New York Guardians' Wesley Sutton celebrates after tackling  Tampa Bay Vipers QB Quinton Flowers to end Tampa Bay's attempt to score on fourth down late in the fourth quarter during the team's home opener at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

