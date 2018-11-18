TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Afternoon
54° Good Afternoon
SportsFootball

Cardinals vs. Raiders

By Newsday.com
Print

The Oakland Raiders defeated the Arizona Cardinals 23-21 on Sunday, Nov, 18, 2018. 

Larry Fitzgerald #11 and Josh Rosen #3 of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jennifer Stewart

Larry Fitzgerald #11 and Josh Rosen #3 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrate scoring an 18 yard touchdown against the Oakland Raiders in the first half at University of Phoenix Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona.

Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals prepares
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jennifer Stewart

Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals prepares to take the field for the NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at University of Phoenix Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona.

Gareon Conley #21 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jennifer Stewart

Gareon Conley #21 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates an interception in the first half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws under
Photo Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws under pressure from Arizona Cardinals defensive end Benson Mayowa (91) and defensive tackle Olsen Pierre (72) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz.

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) runs
Photo Credit: AP/Ross D. Franklin

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz.

Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) runs
Photo Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) runs as Arizona Cardinals middle linebacker Josh Bynes (57) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz.

Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) alludes
Photo Credit: AP/Ross D. Franklin

Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) alludes the tackle of Arizona Cardinals defensive end Markus Golden during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) throws against
Photo Credit: AP/Ross D. Franklin

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) throws against the Oakland Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) escapes the
Photo Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) escapes the hit of Oakland Raiders defensive tackle P.J. Hall (92) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) looks pass
Photo Credit: AP/Ross D. Franklin

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) looks pass as Oakland Raiders defensive end Jacquies Smith (93) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz.

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks with
Photo Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks with quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz.

By Newsday.com

New York Sports

Giants tight end Evan Engram completes the pass Engram dealing with reduced role on offense
The Nets' Allen Crabbe goes to the hoop Crabbe, Allen shine despite Nets' loss to Clippers
Anders Lee #27 of the New York Islanders Anders Lee's Kancer Jam event raises more than $100G
Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss makes the save on Greiss gets an early hook as Islanders are Stars struck
Giants head coach Pat Shurmur and receiver Odell Glauber: Giant playoff run? Even Shurmur is excited
Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants Barkley breaks out for three touchdowns