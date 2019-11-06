TODAY'S PAPER
NFL Week 10 TNF pick: Underdog Raiders should be favored at home and are good value play vs. Chargers

Derek Carr of the Raiders reacts towards the

Derek Carr of the Raiders reacts towards the crowd after he threw the winning touchdown pass against the Lions at RingCentral Coliseum on Nov. 3, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. Credit: Getty Images/Ezra Shaw

By Joe Manniello joe.manniello@newsday.com
CHARGERS (4-5) AT RAIDERS (4-4)

TV: Ch. 5, NFL, 8:20 p.m.

Line: Chargers by 1; O/U: 49.5

The Raiders' 31-24 win over the Lions Sunday was their first game at Oakland in 49 days. Now they'll play their second home game in a span of five days in a suddenly-very-important AFC West matchup.

The victor will have five wins and be right in the thick of the wild-card race. Both teams are fresh off impressive wins, especially the resurgent Chargers. Their 26-11 victory over the Packers was a shocker, and if not for themaddening goal-line loss at Tennessee in Week 7, L.A. would be on a three-game win streak.

This is a fairly even matchup: Rookie sensation Josh Jacobs and the Raiders' O-line should have lots of success; Philip Rivers and his pass-catching backs and receivers should have their way, too.

But here's why the Raiders are the pick: This is the final prime-time game at the Oakland Coliseum, and most importantly, there's lots of value with this point spread. It's an overreaction to the Chargers' win over a sleepwalking Packers team. If this was a Chargers home game, they'd be favored by a TD? That's ridiculous! The Raiders should be 2-3 points favorites at home, so take advantage of the skewered line (thanks, public bettors) and cash in as Jacobs, Derek Carr and Jon Gruden's guys grind out a close win.

The pick: Raiders

STAFF PICKS

Tom Rock: Raiders

Bob Glauber: Chargers

Al Iannazzone: Chargers

