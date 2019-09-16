A vortex of chaos swirled around Odell Beckham Jr. ahead of the Browns’ Monday Night Football game against the Jets.

There was, of course, his return to the metropolitan area, though not against the team that spurned him.

There were the comments he made about Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams — the ones that said Williams, then with the Browns, intentionally directed his defense to hurt Beckham in a preseason game when he was with the Giants.

And there was the watch.

On Monday, it wasn’t the matte orange, $200,000 one that probably got him fined last week. This one glittered in the MetLife lights, much like Beckham himself. Darren Rovell reported that it was made by a company called Richard Mille and worth more than $2 million.

That watch is made by milling and grinding whole sapphires — a statement that managed to both be true and absurd. A message asking Richard Mille to confirm the watch’s identity wasn’t returned.

But that’s the thing about Beckham. He’s followed by chaos and opulence and distraction — until he reminds you why he gets all that attention in the first place.

It happened fairly early on Monday, when Beckham did what he does best — make a beauty of a catch up the right sideline while being blanketed by the Jets’ Nate Hairston. It was, of course, one-handed — the type of catch that makes him look like Spider-Man — and it went for 33 yards and set up an eventual field goal.

What’s more, there was no watch on that hand, or the other one. Beckham took it off before the game began.

Beckham struck again with 3:32 left in the third quarter when Baker Mayfield hit him with a slant up the middle, and he streaked 89 yards unmolested for the touchdown.

As for concerns about any sort of “bounty” situation, that too was overblown. The Jets’ defense didn’t look particularly dirty against Beckham, and though Williams certainly has a dark history — he was suspended for “Bountygate,” after all — it appeared he played this one the way he said he would last week. Aggressive, yes. Dirty, no.

That was clear enough late in the first quarter when Baker Mayfield threw a pass to Beckham, who was pancaked by Blake Cashman and Darryl Roberts for the incompletion.

“We play hard, physical, we play tougher for longer,” Williams said last week when asked where he draws the line between aggressive and dirty. “We do that and it’s not professional flag football . . . It’s what we do, and we play very, very hard and we have to do everything not to hurt the team. We’ve got to attack. That’s what we do. We don’t react, we attack.’’

But it probably wouldn’t be Beckham without just a smidge of in-game drama. That happened in the first quarter, too, when on third and goal, he was flagged for an illegal visor.

The league allows only lightly tinted visors. Beckham’s was a little bit extra — a gold tint that was ruled too opaque.

The penalty came right after Beckham’s one-handed catch with the Browns at the Jets’ 5-yard line. They ended up settling for a field goal.

Then, after all that, something truly unusual happened: Things quieted down. Mayfield mixed up his targets, hitting Nick Chubb more often. Then, with time expiring in the second quarter, Mayfield aired one out to Beckham in the end zone — a pass that was swatted away by Marcus Maye.

Beckham left for the sideline then, finally not the very center of the vortex.