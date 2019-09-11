Odell Beckham Jr. will return to the stadium he called home for five years when the Browns visit the Jets on Monday night at MetLife Stadium. But Browns coach Freddie Kitchens doesn’t believe Beckham’s emotions will get the best of him.

“On a personal level, it’s real emotional to go back to New York,” Kitchens said Wednesday on a conference call. “He knows how to harness his emotions and I don’t think he’ll have any trouble doing that for the betterment of the team.”

Beckham starred for the Giants from 2014 through 2018 but was part of a blockbuster offseason trade to the Browns, who surrendered a first-round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers in the deal. Beckham had signed a $95 million contract extension with the Giants before the 2018 season.

Beckham had a team-high seven catches for 71 yards in the Browns’ stunning 43-13 home loss to the Titans on Sunday, but he also made news for wearing an expensive watch during the game. League rules prohibit players from wearing hard objects not related to their equipment, and it is expected that Beckham will be fined for wearing the watch. He said he plans to continue wearing it during games.

“It’s a league matter,” Kitchens said. “That’s all I have to say about that.”

Asked if he is concerned about the watch affecting Beckham’s mindset, Kitchens replied, “I want him on the football field with the best frame of mind that he can, and I feel certain he will give us that.”