TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
79° Good Afternoon
SportsFootball

Browns coach on Odell Beckham Jr.: 'He knows how to harness his emotions'

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. before

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. before a preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Aug. 29, 2019. Photo Credit: AP/Ron Schwane

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
Print

Odell Beckham Jr. will return to the stadium he called home for five years when the Browns visit the Jets on Monday night at MetLife Stadium. But Browns coach Freddie Kitchens doesn’t believe Beckham’s emotions will get the best of him.

“On a personal level, it’s real emotional to go back to New York,” Kitchens said Wednesday on a conference call. “He knows how to harness his emotions and I don’t think he’ll have any trouble doing that for the betterment of the team.”

Beckham starred for the Giants from 2014 through 2018 but was part of a blockbuster offseason trade to the Browns, who surrendered a first-round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers in the deal. Beckham had signed a $95 million contract extension with the Giants before the 2018 season.

Beckham had a team-high seven catches for 71 yards in the Browns’ stunning 43-13 home loss to the Titans on Sunday, but he also made news for wearing an expensive watch during the game. League rules prohibit players from wearing hard objects not related to their equipment, and it is expected that Beckham will be fined for wearing the watch. He said he plans to continue wearing it during games.

“It’s a league matter,” Kitchens said. “That’s all I have to say about that.”

Asked if he is concerned about the watch affecting Beckham’s mindset, Kitchens replied, “I want him on the football field with the best frame of mind that he can, and I feel certain he will give us that.”

Newsday columnist Bob Glauber

Bob Glauber has covered the NFL since 1985 and has been Newsday's NFL columnist since 1992. Twice selected as the New York State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, he is president of the Pro Football Writers of America and author of "Guts and Genius."

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Noah Dobson skates during Islanders rookie camp at Three questions for the Isles entering training camp
France's Frank Ntilikina at right celebrates with Mathias Ntilikina, France stun U.S. in FIBA World Cup quarters
Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa heads upfield during Jets WR Enunwa done for season with neck injury
Anders Lee of the Islanders celebrates his game Isles look to build as training camp nears
C.J. Mosley #57 of the New York Jets Key players missing practice for Jets today
Todd Frazier reacts at second base after his Frazier drives in all three Mets runs in win over D-backs
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search