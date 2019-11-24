The San Francisco 49ers hosted the Green Bay Packers in a Week 12 Sunday Night Football game on Nov. 24, 2019, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers fumbles the ball while sacked by San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner during the first half of an NFL game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. The 49ers recovered the fumble.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, right, runs against Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan during the first half of an NFL game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead celebrates with middle linebacker Fred Warner during the first half of an NFL game against the Green Bay Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, bottom, falls to the ground in front of Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King during the first half of an NFL game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman, center, runs for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders falls backward over Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos during the first half of an NFL game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, right, talks with field judge Eugene Hall during the first half of an NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. runs against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is tackled by San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward during the first half of an NFL game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is sacked by Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez an NFL game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel runs against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez during the first half of an NFL game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.