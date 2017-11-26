Sunday Night Football: Packers vs. Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted the Green Bay Packers in a Week 12 Sunday Night Football game on Nov. 25, 2017, at Heinz Field.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley, left, and wide receiver Randall Cobb celebrate after connecting on a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant (10) celebrates his touchdown with Antonio Brown (84) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) scrambles for short yardage as he is tackled by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Xavier Grimble (85) celebrates after taking a shuffle pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for a touchdown on the opening drive of the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) hauls in a pass from quarterback Brett Hundley for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) heads for the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Mike Mitchell (23) shoves Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) as he scores on after taking a pass from quarterback Brett Hundley during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant (10) catches a pass behind Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Hawkins (28) in the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) is tackled by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) after a short run during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Tyler Matakevich (44) blocks Green Bay Packers punter Justin Vogel (8) clearing the way for punt returner Antonio Brown (84) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) throws a touchdown pass to Randall Cobb during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) throws a pass to Randall Cobb during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Cobb received the touchdown pass.

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) out runs Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Mike Hilton (31) to the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier (50) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jesse James (81) runs after taking a pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.