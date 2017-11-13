This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Cam Newton, Panthers throttle Dolphins for third straight win

Carolina set a franchise record with 548 yards from scrimmage.

The Panthers' Devin Funchess and Cam Newton celebrate

The Panthers' Devin Funchess and Cam Newton celebrate their touchdown against the Dolphins in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Mike McCarn

By The Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cam Newton threw for 254 yards and four touchdowns, rookie Christian McCaffrey scored touchdowns rushing and receiving, and the Carolina Panthers crushed the Miami Dolphins 45-21 on Monday night for their third straight victory.

Jonathan Stewart ran for a season-high 110 yards and Newton added 95, including a 69-yard jaunt on a read option, as the Panthers racked up 294 yards on the ground.

Carolina set a franchise record with 548 yards from scrimmage.

Devin Funchess caught five passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns as the Panthers (7-3) remained a half-game behind the NFC South division leading Saints.

The Dolphins (4-5) have lost three straight.

The game turned with 41 seconds left in the first half when Luke Kuechly intercepted Jay Cutler with Carolina leading 10-7. Four plays later, Newton connected with Ed Dickson on a 7-yard touchdown pass, the first of five straight Carolina touchdown drives.

