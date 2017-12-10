TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 35° Good Evening
Few Clouds 35° Good Evening
SportsFootball

Jonathan Stewart’s 3 TDs lift Panthers over Vikings

The Panthers (9-4) racked up 216 yards on the ground against the league’s No. 2 ranked defense.

Jonathan Stewart of the Panthers leaps into the

Jonathan Stewart of the Panthers leaps into the end zone to score the game-winning touchdown against the Vikings during their game at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 10, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Grant Halverson

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jonathan Stewart ran for 103 yards and three touchdowns, and the Carolina Panthers snapped the Minnesota Vikings’ eight-game winning streak with a 31-24 victory Sunday.

Cam Newton threw for 137 yards and a touchdown and ran for 75 yards as the Panthers (9-4) racked up 216 yards on the ground against the league’s No. 2 ranked defense to pull even with the Saints atop the NFC South standings.

Carolina sacked Case Keenum six times and forced three turnovers to keep the Vikings (10-3) from clinching the NFC North division title.

After the Panthers squandered an 11-point fourth quarter lead, Newton broke free of the pocket and raced 62 yards for a key first down with 2 minutes remaining. Stewart scored his career-high third TD when he jumped over the line of scrimmage, reaching the ball across the goal line for a 31-24 lead.

Minnesota couldn’t manage a first down on its final drive and turned the ball over on downs.

The Panthers seemed in control midway through the fourth quarter leading 24-13 after Newton made an off-balance throw to Devin Funchess for an 18-yard touchdown, and Mario Addison’s strip-sack set up Graham Gano’s field goal.

But the Vikings came charging back to tie it as Keenum hooked up on a 52-yard scoring strike on a crossing route. Blake Bell added 2-point conversion catch to cut the lead to three.

On Carolina’s next possession, Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo intercepted Newton on a ball that sailed off the hands of Christian McCaffrey and returned it to the Carolina 6. But Carolina’s defense had a huge stop, holding the Vikings to a field goal leaving the game tied with 3:07 left.

INJURIES:

Vikings: Linebacker Emmanuel Lamur left game with a foot injury and did not return.

Panthers: Tight end Greg Olsen left briefly after re-injuring his foot, but did return.

UP NEXT

Vikings: Host the Bengals next Sunday.

Panthers: Host the Packers next Sunday.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

An aerial view over Belmont Park in Elmont Islanders, NYCFC revealing Belmont redevelopment plans
Eli Manning of the Giants reacts against the No Manning magic as Giants fall to Cowboys
Nets guard D'Angelo Russell reaches for a rebound Nets roll out welcome mat for Okafor, Stauskas
The Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie jumps for the ball Nets run out of gas, lose in Mexico’s thin air to Heat
Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis drives to the basket Knicks’ rally falls short against lowly Bulls
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison, above, forces Mets prioritize obtaining second baseman, reliever