KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes looked like a magician on Kansas City’s first three drives. Then Mahomes suddenly disappeared.

Mahomes made some puzzling decisions in Kansas City’s 27-24 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday’s AFC Championship. None bigger than at the end of the first half.

Kansas City was leading 21-10 and were driving down the field. They got to the first-and-goal after former Giant Eli Apple was called for a pass interference on Tyreek Hill in the end zone. KC had nine seconds left and no timeouts. Kansas City ended up getting no points.

On first down, Mahomes’ pass was incomplete, but he moved around a little and wasted valuable seconds instead of throwing it away quickly. On second down, he said he wanted something quick over the middle.

Instead, he passed it to Hill near the sideline with two guys near him. Hill was tackled at the 1 by Apple. Time ran out.

"We had just run a play, took four seconds the play before, where I burned it," Mahomes said. "I knew the time was low. I knew we needed to get points. I was supposed to throw the ball away. I got a little greedy there. I tried to give it to Tyreek get a touchdown with two people out there.

"In the long run of things, it looks bad. If we had another chance, I would have gone for another play again."

Coach Andy Reid blamed himself, saying he should have called a better play that would have sprung someone open in the end zone. A field goal probably was the smart call after the first-down play, but everyone in Kansas City is used to Mahomes making plays.

He threw touchdown passes on Kansas City’s first three series. Mahomes was 13-for-14 before that series and 18-for-21 at the half with no interceptions.

In the second half, Mahomes completed just 8 of 18 passes for 55 yards, took some bad sacks and was picked off twice. The second one in overtime that led to the Bengals’ game-winning field goal.

"There were a few misreads here and there," Mahomes said. "There were guys that were open that I didn’t hit at the right time. I passed up on short ones and went to get something deeper down the field.

"When you’re playing a good team and you don’t hit what’s there and try to get a little more than what’s necessary, it kind of bites you in the butt. We were playing so well in the first half. In the second half we were off a tick. That’s all it takes to lose a football game."