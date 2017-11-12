Sunday Night Football: Patriots vs. Broncos

The New England Patriots face the Denver Broncos in a Week 10 Sunday Night Football game on Nov. 12, 2017, at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver.

Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson (22) runs as New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) celebrates his touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

The Denver Broncos take the field prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson (22) is stopped short of the goal line by New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, rear, defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis, right, celebrates his touchdown against Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) runs back a kick-off for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (84) fumbles the punt as New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) makes the tackle during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver. The Patriots recovered the football.

Denver Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph yells after the Broncos special teams gave up a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis, center, celebrates his kick-off return for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos with teammate tight end Jacob Hollister (47) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) celebrates his touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

Military personnel carry flags onto the field to celebrate the NFL's Salute to Service prior to an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) celebrates his kick-off return for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) scores a touchdown as Denver Broncos strong safety Justin Simmons tries to make the tackle during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) waves to fans prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos punter Riley Dixon (9) kneels with the ball after having his punt blocked against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris (96) dives on New England Patriots running back James White (28) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks (14) is tripped up as Denver Broncos outside linebacker Shane Ray (56) pursues during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph talks with side judge Scott Novak (1) and referee Walt Coleman prior to an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) takes the field with a U.S. Air Force airman as part of the NFL's Salute to Service prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos running back Jamaal Charles (28) can't make the catch as New England Patriots linebacker Marquis Flowers (59) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos tight end A.J. Derby (83) is tripped up by New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) runs after the catch against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) runs after the catch against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) throws against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

The Denver Broncos huddle up prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) celebrates his touchdown with offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws as Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws under pressure from Denver Broncos outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (48) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws as Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) pursues during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

New England Patriots tight end Dwayne Allen (83) scores a touchdown as Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) watches during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

New England Patriots tight end Dwayne Allen (83) celebrates his touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) runs back a kick-off for a touchdown as Denver Broncos outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (48) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead, right, scores a touchdown as Denver Broncos free safety Darian Stewart (26) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) signals a catch as Denver Broncos strong safety Justin Simmons (31) looks on during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) is hit by New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) scores a touchdown as New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver.