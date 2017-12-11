Monday Night Football: Patriots vs. Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins hosted the New England Patriots in a Week 14 Monday Night Football game on Dec. 11, 2017, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Behind Landry is Miami Dolphins tight end Julius Thomas (89).

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) congratulates wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) after Landry scored a touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) catches a touchdown pass over New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21), during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) grabs the mask of New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31), during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) looks to pass, during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) and defensive end Cameron Wake (91) tackle New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34), during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) congratulates running back Rex Burkhead (34) after Bulkhead scored a touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10), tight end Julius Thomas (89) and strong safety Michael Thomas (31), kneel during the National Anthem, before the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) runs for a touchdown as New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) attempts to tackle, during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami Dolphins tight end Julius Thomas (89) drops a pass but recovers it as New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung (23) defends, during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) attempts to tackle Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11), during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.