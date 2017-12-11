TODAY'S PAPER
Monday Night Football: Patriots vs. Dolphins

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Miami Dolphins hosted the New England Patriots in a Week 14 Monday Night Football game on Dec. 11, 2017, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) celebrates
Photo Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Behind Landry is Miami Dolphins tight end Julius Thomas (89).

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) congratulates
Photo Credit: AP / Lynne Sladky

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) congratulates wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) after Landry scored a touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) catches
Photo Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) catches a touchdown pass over New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21), during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) grabs
Photo Credit: AP / Lynne Sladky

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) grabs the mask of New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31), during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) looks to
Photo Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) looks to pass, during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) and
Photo Credit: AP / Lynne Sladky

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) and defensive end Cameron Wake (91) tackle New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34), during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) congratulates
Photo Credit: AP / Lynne Sladky

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) congratulates running back Rex Burkhead (34) after Bulkhead scored a touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10), tight
Photo Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10), tight end Julius Thomas (89) and strong safety Michael Thomas (31), kneel during the National Anthem, before the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) runs
Photo Credit: AP / Lynne Sladky

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) runs for a touchdown as New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) attempts to tackle, during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami Dolphins tight end Julius Thomas (89) drops
Photo Credit: AP / Lynne Sladky

Miami Dolphins tight end Julius Thomas (89) drops a pass but recovers it as New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung (23) defends, during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) attempts
Photo Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) attempts to tackle Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11), during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks
Photo Credit: AP / Lynne Sladky

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34)
Photo Credit: AP / Lynne Sladky

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) scores a touchdown as tight end Jacob Hollister (47) and Miami Dolphins free safety Reshad Jones (20) look on, during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

