FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Don’t bet against Tom Brady. Not if you’re down seven. Not even 10. Maybe 20. Maybe.

The Jacksonville Jaguars couldn’t contain Brady and the New England Patriots for 60 minutes in the AFC Championship Game late Sunday afternoon.

It was Brady completing his NFL-record eighth playoff comeback and leading the Patriots to a 24-20 come-from-behind victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium.

The victory pushed the Patriots to their NFL-leading 10th Super Bowl, where they will face the winner of the NFC title game between the Vikings and Eagles on Feb. 4 in Super Bowl LII.

The Patriots trailed 20-10 after Josh Lambo’s 43-yard field goal with 14:52 remaining in the game before Brady, playing with stitches on his right thumb, launched another one of his comebacks.

He threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes, the last score a 4-yard strike to Danny Amendola with 2:48 left that gave the Pats the lead for good.

Brady completed 26 of 38 passes for 290 yards with two touchdowns. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks caught six passes for 100 yards and Amendola had seven receptions for 84 yards and two touchdowns, both in the fourth quarter.

Jacksonville led 14-10 at halftime as they put pressure on Brady and took control of the clock. The Jags pushed their lead to 20-10 on field goals of 54 and 43 yards by Lambo. That’s when the Patriots began their comeback.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In the early stages of the fourth quarter, Brady converted a third-and-18 on a 21-yard completion to Amendola, and on a flea flicker connected on a 31-yard pass to Phillip Dorsett. Brady picked up his first touchdown pass of the game, a 9-yarder to Amendola with 8:44 left, to cut the Patriots’ deficit to 20-17.

Jacksonville, which upset the Steelers in the AFC divisional round the previous week, got to the Patriots’ 38 with 2:24 to play. Blake Bortles’ fourth-down pass was knocked away by Patriots corner Stephon Gilmore with 1:47 left to seal the victory. Bortles completed 23 of 36 passes for 293 yards and one touchdown.

Brady’s cut right thumb was an issue toward the end of the week. He spent two days at practice with a glove over his hand. But he didn’t use a glove in the game and instead used black tape to cover the lower part of his thumb.