TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Evening
SEARCH
62° Good Evening
SportsFootball

Postponed Patriots-Kansas City game set for Monday night after latest round of coronavirus testing

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick works

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick works along the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
Print

The Patriots-Kansas City game originally scheduled for Sunday and postponed after New England quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19 will now be played on Monday in Kansas City.

Newton tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday morning, becoming the NFL’s first starting quarterback to contract the disease. All Patriots players, coaches and administrators were tested on Saturday and again on Sunday, and after all tests came back negative, the NFL re-scheduled the game for Monday at 7:05 p.m. The Patriots are expected to travel to Kansas City earlier Monday.

The Monday Night Football game between the Falcons and Packers in Green Bay will be pushed back to 8:50 p.m.

Newton and Kansas City practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, who also tested positive Saturday, have been placed on the reserve/COVID list and cannot return to their respective teams until they have two negative tests.

Meanwhile, the Titans have had 18 positive test results, including two more on Sunday. In all, nine Titans players and nine staff members have tested positive. The NFL re-scheduled Tennessee’s Week 4 game against the Steelers for Oct. 25 and moved the Steelers-Ravens game, originally scheduled for that day, to Nov. 1.

The NFL is expected to have a conference call on Monday involving all coaches and general managers to reinforce the importance of everyone following the strict COVID-19 protocols in place. The NFL and NFLPA are currently monitoring the Titans’ situation to see if there were violations of the protocols, in which case the team might face discipline. Four NFL coaches – Jon Gruden of the Raiders, Sean Payton of the Saints, Pete Carroll of the Seahawks and Kyle Shanahan of the 49ers – have been fined $100,000 each for failing to wear masks. In addition, their respective teams were fined $250,000. The fines are under appeal.

The league may consider the idea of adding a week to the end of the regular season in the event games need to be made up because of positive COVID-19 cases, but a decision on extending the season is not imminent.

Newton said on his Instagram account that he will take the time away the team to "get healthy and self reflect on the other amazing things that I should be grateful for."

Newsday columnist Bob Glauber

Bob Glauber has covered the NFL since 1985 and has been Newsday's NFL columnist since 1992. Twice selected as the New York State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, he is president of the Pro Football Writers of America and author of "Guts and Genius."

New York Sports

Gio Urshela #29 of the Yankees celebrates his Yankees vs. Rays ALDS TV schedule
Islanders legend Bobby Nystrom and Buzz Deschamps with Islanders' Nystrom gets his 'dynasty' stick returned
Clint Frazier of the Yankees warms up prior Gardner or Frazier in left? It's left for Boone to decide
Zack Britton of the Yankees pitches during the Lennon: Can lesser lights in Yankees' bullpen shine?
Members of the Yankees and the Rays exchange Can Yankees, Rays coexist peacefully in the same hotel?
Rams punter Johnny Hekker fakes a punt and Giants-Rams Week 4 preview: Everything you need to know
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search