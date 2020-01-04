FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Dynasty over?

Sure feels that way.

The Patriots, who limped to the finish line with a 4-4 record in their last eight regular-season games, including a devastating home loss to the Dolphins last Sunday, were sent out of the playoffs by the Titans, who eked out a 20-13 win in an AFC wild-card game Saturday night. All-Pro running back Derrick Henry ran for 182 yards and a touchdown.

The loss could very well have been Tom Brady’s final appearance in a Patriots uniform.

The 42-year-old Brady will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time and has given no indication what his plans might be. He could sign another deal with the Patriots, look elsewhere for another opportunity, or decide that he’s had enough after 20 NFL seasons and retire.

Either way, the uncertainty surrounding his situation underscored one of the Patriots’ poorest playoff performances in years against a Titans team coached by former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel.

The Titans will face the AFC’s top-seeded Ravens next Saturday night in the divisional round, and the Texans, who beat the Bills in overtime in Saturday’s other AFC wild-card game, will visit the Chiefs on Sunday in Kansas City.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The crowd implored Brady throughout the game with chants of “Brady! Brady!” but the quarterback simply couldn’t summon the wherewithal to stage another in a series of epic playoff performances. This one ended in the final seconds, when Brady, down to his last chance, was intercepted by former Patriots defensive back Logan Ryan, who returned it for a 9-yard touchdown to make it 20-13 with nine seconds left. The Titans were stopped on a two-point conversion.

The Patriots looked sharp at the outset, taking a 10-7 lead on two crisp drives to offset Tennessee’s 75-yard drive that ended with Ryan Tannehill’s 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Anthony Firkster in the first quarter.

Brady drove the Patriots 57 yards in eight plays to set up Nick Folk’s 36-yard field goal on their first drive, and Brady led a 75-yard drive that ended with Julian Edelman’s 5-yard touchdown on an end-around on the first play of the second quarter. Edelman lined up to the left of the formation but ran back to take a handoff from Brady and ran untouched into the right corner of the end zone.

New England had a chance to take a decisive step forward later in the second quarter, as they got to the Titans’ 1-yard line on what had been a textbook drive. Brady’s 11-yard screen pass to Rex Burkhead gave the Patriots first-and-goal at the 1, but the Patriots got no farther.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels called three straight runs to the left, and the Titans stopped them all. First it was Sony Michel, who lost a yard. Then it was Burkhead off left tackle for a yard. And on third down, Michel was stopped by linebacker Rashaan Evans for a 2-yard loss. Folk then kicked a 21-yard field goal to make it 13-7.

But you could feel a momentum swing, as the Titans responded with a 75-yard drive for the go-ahead touchdown to make it 14-13 with 35 seconds left in the half. It was a heavy dose of Henry, who led the NFL with 1,540 rushing yards during the regular season.

Henry started the drive with a 29-yard run off right tackle, and an 11-yard run off left guard got the Titans to the New England 35. Henry ran twice more for a combined 12 yards before catching a short pass from Tannehill for a 22-yard gain to the Patriots’ 1. Henry then bulled his way up the middle for a touchdown to give Tennessee the lead before the half ended.

Henry was spectacular in the first half, gaining 106 yards on 14 carries.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Patriots seemed to gain some life with Duron Harmon’s interception of Tannehill at the Patriots’ 41. But the Patriots went three-and-out on the ensuing drive, with Brady misfiring on a third-and-7 pass to wide receiver Phillip Dorsett.

The Titans had a chance to go up by at least four points, but a costly fumble on the snap by Tannehill on third down cost them a chance at a field goal. The Titans were forced to punt, giving the Patriots the ball back at their own 11. But Brady once again failed to deliver, as the Patriots’ drive lasted just five plays.

The Titans took over at their own 12 with 3:10 left and bled the clock with some timely plays. With the Patriots needing a stop on third-and-8 from the Tennessee 14, Tannehill hit Firkster on a crossing route near the left sideline for 11 yards and a first down. Henry then ran off right tackle to the 36 for another first down at the two-minute warning, and the Titans eventually left Brady only 25 seconds left in regulation.