Titans no match for focused Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The longest-lasting dynasty in NFL history, a reign of dominance that began in 2001 and shows no signs of ending despite a 40-year-old quarterback at the controls of the offense, continued Saturday night with yet another masterful performance from the Patriots.

After a week’s worth of controversy in the wake of an ESPN.com story that suggested significant infighting at the highest levels of the organization, the machine that is this football team churned out a 35-14 win against the overmatched and overwhelmed Titans at Gillette Stadium.

Presumptive MVP Tom Brady, who has seven Super Bowl appearances and five championship rings, led the Patriots to their seventh straight AFC Championship Game, an astounding streak in its own right. New England will host the winner of Sunday’s Steelers-Jaguars AFC divisional round game in next week’s conference title game.

Brady was at the center of the ESPN story, which reported he was relieved by the Patriots’ midseason trade of backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers. Brady said during the week he had no problems with Garoppolo and chafed at the implication that he was threatened by the backup quarterback’s presence. The report also suggested Patriots owner Robert Kraft ordered coach Bill Belichick to trade Garoppolo, something Kraft has vigorously denied.

In the end, the controversy did nothing to derail the Patriots, who have a chance to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowl championships since they did it in 2003-04.

The Titans were coming off a stirring 22-21 comeback win over the Chiefs in last Saturday’s AFC wild-card playoffs in Kansas City, as Marcus Mariota rallied Tennessee from a 21-3 halftime deficit with a remarkable second-half performance.

Forget about a repeat in this one.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The only bright moment for the third-year quarterback came on a 95-yard touchdown drive in the first quarter, as he put on a clinic against the Patriots’ defense. Mariota hit tight end Delanie Walker on a 36-yard pass to get out of immediate danger on first down from his own 5. He scrambled twice for first downs, including an 11-yard scramble around right end from the Patriots’ 30, and then he hit wide receiver Corey Davis on a perfectly placed pass in the left corner of the end zone to finish off the drive.

But as the Patriots have done so often during their unprecedented run of success since 2001, they went about their business and dialed up three straight touchdowns to take a 21-7 lead by halftime.

Brady had a brilliant answer drive to Mariota’s scoring series, as he led the Patriots 73 yards and finished off the series with a 5-yard touchdown pass to running back James White.

The Titans had a crucial, yet questionable pass-interference penalty go against them on their next possession, and it proved costly. Eric Decker was called for the penalty on a third-down reception, although it looked debatable whether he was guilty of the infraction. His 13-yard catch would have given the Titans a first down at their 40; instead, they were pushed back to the 17 and wound up punting from there after an incompletion.

A poor punt gave the Patriots the ball at the Tennessee 48, and Brady led them into the end zone six plays later. Once again, it was White, who ran around left end for a 6-yard touchdown to give New England a 14-7 lead. For White, who scored three touchdowns in the Patriots’ Super Bowl win over the Falcons — including the game-winner in overtime — it was his fifth touchdown in his last two playoff games.

The Patriots took advantage of yet another beneficial officiating call, as the Titans were flagged for a neutral zone infraction on fourth down from their own 14. The penalty gave the Patriots a first down, and they wound up scoring on a 16-play, 91-yard drive that consumed 5:18. Brady threw his second touchdown pass of the night, hitting Chris Hogan in the end zone for a 4-yard score.

It was Brady’s 21st playoff game with at least two touchdown passes, extending his NFL record. Brett Favre is next with 15.

The Patriots made it 28-7 in the third quarter, with Brady keying a 56-yard touchdown drive with a 27-yard completion to tight end Rob Gronkowski on the first play. New England drove to the Tennessee 2-yard line before running back Brandon Bolden went up the middle for the score.

Gronkowski caught a 4-yard touchdown pass with 10:22 left in the fourth quarter to put the Patriots in front 35-7.

Davis caught an 11-yard scoring pass from Mariota to cap a 16-play, 80-yard drive to make it 35-14 with 3:53 left.