Football

Browns don't lose, but don't win in tie with Steelers

The Browns remain winless since Dec. 24, 2016, but at least they have a positive after going 0-16 last season, just the second team to lose all 16 games.

Joe Haden of the Steelers breaks up a

Joe Haden of the Steelers breaks up a pass intended for Josh Gordon of the Browns during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 in Cleveland. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jason Miller

By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND  — Well, the Browns didn't lose.

Cleveland ended its 17-game losing streak on Sunday with a 21-21 tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Browns missed a chance at their first victory since 2016 when kicker Zane Gonzalez's 43-yard field-goal attempt with 9 seconds left in OT was blocked by T.J. Watt.

The Steelers, who blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, also wasted their chance to escape with a win when Chris Boswell was wide left on a 42-yard field-goal attempt with 1:44 remaining in the extra period.

It was the NFL's first tie in Week 1 since 1971 and the league's first overall since Washington and Cincinnati ended in a 27-27 deadlock on Oct. 30, 2016.

The Browns remain winless since Dec. 24, 2016, but at least they have a positive after going 0-16 last season, just the second team to lose all 16 games.

By The Associated Press

