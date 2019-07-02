TODAY'S PAPER
Police say former NFL player shot in North Carolina

By The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.C. - (AP) -- North Carolina police say former NFL quarterback Anthony Wright is recovering in the hospital from being shot in a domestic dispute.

Concord Police said in a news release they think Wright got into an altercation with his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend when the ex-boyfriend showed up to drop off his daughter. Police say they were called to a home Monday when an argument followed and shots were fired.

News outlets report Wright is in stable condition after undergoing surgery for gunshot wounds.

Concord Police have a warrant out for William Moses Hooker Jr. for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Wright began his football career at South Carolina in 1995. He later played for the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants.

Associated Press logo
By The Associated Press

