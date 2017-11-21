Ray Lewis, Randy Moss among Pro Football HOF semifinalists
Others in their initial year of eligibility who made this cut are Brian Urlacher, Richard Seymour, Steve Hutchinson and Ronde Barber.
CANTON, Ohio — First-year eligibles Ray Lewis and Randy Moss are among 27 semifinalists for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The hall said Tuesday that all ties for the 25th spot in the semifinals also advance.
Four previously eligible players made the semifinals for the first time: LeRoy Butler, Leslie O’Neal, Simeon Rice and Everson Walls. All others on the 2018 list have reached the semifinals in previous years.
Already chosen as finalists are Bobby Beathard as a contributor, and Robert Brazile and Jerry Kramer as senior candidates.
The other semifinalists are Steve Atwater, Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Don Coryell, Roger Craig, Brian Dawkins, Alan Faneca, Torry Holt, Joe Jacoby, Edgerrin James, Jimmy Johnson, Ty Law, John Lynch, Kevin Mawae, Karl Mecklenburg, Terrell Owens and Hines Ward.
The election for the class of 2018 will be held Feb. 3, the day before the Super Bowl, in Minneapolis. Induction ceremonies in Canton, Ohio, will be in August.
Two coaches, Coryell and Johnson, made the cut. In all, there are 12 offensive players (five linemen, five receivers, two running backs) and 13 on defense (seven backs, three linebackers, three linemen).
Pro Football Hall of Fame modern-era semifinalists for the Class of 2018
Number in prentheses: the number of times the individual has been named a semifinalist.
Steve Atwater, S — 1989-1998 Denver, 1999 NY Jets (7)
Ronde Barber, CB/S — 1997-2012 Tampa Bay (1)
Tony Boselli, OT — 1995-2001 Jacksonville, 2002 Houston (3)
Isaac Bruce, WR — 1994-2007 LA/St. Louis Rams, 2008-09 San Francisco (4)
LeRoy Butler, S — 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers (1)
Don Coryell, Coach — 1973-77 St. Louis, 1978-1986 San Diego (10)
Roger Craig, RB — 1983-1990 San Francisco, 1991 LA Raiders, 1992-93 Minnesota (10)
Brian Dawkins, S — 1996-2008 Philadelphia, 2009-2011 Denver (2)
Alan Faneca, G — 1998-2007 Pittsburgh, 2008-09 NY Jets, 2010 Arizona (3)
Torry Holt, WR — 1999-2008 St. Louis, 2009 Jacksonville (4)
Steve Hutchinson, G — 2001-05 Seattle, 2006-2011 Minnesota, 2012 Tennessee (1)
Joe Jacoby, OT — 1981-1993 Washington (8)
Edgerrin James, RB — 1999-2005 Indianapolis, 2006-08 Arizona, 2009 Seattle (4)
Jimmy Johnson, Coach — 1989-1993 Dallas, 1996-99 Miami (5)
Ty Law, CB — 1995-2004 New England, 2005, 2008 NY Jets, 2006-07 Kansas City, 2009 Denver (4)
Ray Lewis, LB — 1996-2012 Baltimore (1)
John Lynch, FS — 1993-2003 Tampa Bay, 2004-07 Denver (6)
Kevin Mawae, C/G — 1994-97 Seattle, 1998-2005 NY Jets, 2006-09 Tennessee (4)
Karl Mecklenburg, LB — 1983-1994 Denver (7)
Randy Moss, WR — 1998-2004, 2010 Minnesota, 2005-06 Oakland, 2007-2010 New England, 2010 Tennessee, 2012 San Francisco (1)
Leslie O’Neal, DE — 1986, 1988-1995 San Diego, 1996-1997 St. Louis, 1998-1999 Kansas City (1)
Terrell Owens, WR — 1996-2003 San Francisco, 2004-05 Philadelphia, 2006-08 Dallas, 2009 Buffalo, 2010 Cincinnati (3)
Simeon Rice, DE — 1996-2000 Arizona, 2001-06 Tampa Bay, 2007 Denver, 2007 Indianapolis (1)
Richard Seymour, DE/DT — 2001-08 New England, 2009-2012 Oakland (1)
Brian Urlacher, LB — 2000-2012 Chicago (1)
Everson Walls, CB — 1981-89 Dallas, 1990-92 NY Giants, 1992-93 Cleveland (1)
Hines Ward, WR — 1998-2011 Pittsburgh (2)
Contributor Finalist
Bobby Beathard, general manager/personnel administrator
Senior Finalists
Robert Brazile, LB — 1975-1984 Houston Oilers)
Jerry Kramer, G — 1958-1968 Green Bay Packers)