LOS ANGELES — The wait is finally over for five NFL greats who will now see their names inscribed in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

All Pro linebacker Sam Mills, who was in his 20th and final year of eligibility as a modern day player, was selected for enshrinement into Canton. Joining Mills is former Jaguars All Pro left tackle Tony Boselli, widely considered one of the league’s best blockers whose career was limited to seven seasons because of a shoulder injury and who was passed over the last several seasons.

Former Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour and former 49ers defensive lineman Bryant Young, who also waited while others were selected for enshrinement, were selected, as well as former Packers safety LeRoy Butler, a major contributor for the team’s Super Bowl win after the 1996 season.

Former coach Dick Vermeil, who led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl after the 1980 season and led the Rams to a Super Bowl title with the "Greatest Show on Turf" offense after the 1999 season, was voted into the Hall.

Former Raiders All Pro receiver Cliff Branch was selected from the Seniors Committee, and Art McNally, the NFL’s longtime supervisor of officiating, was selected in the contributor category.

The announcements were made Thursday as part of the NFL Honors Show in Los Angeles.

Mills, who died of cancer in 2005 at age 45, was one of pro football’s most reliable tacklers, a five-time Pro Bowl player in the NFL and three-time All-USFL player who won two championships in the former rival league that lasted from 1983-85. Mills inspired the phrase "keep pounding" while with the Panthers after he fell ill. The team continues to use the expression as motivation.

Mills, who won the George S. Halas Courage Award in 2004, also played for the Saints and is a member of the team’s Ring of Honor and Hall of Fame.

Seymour helped the Patriots to their first three Super Bowl championships after the 2001, 2003 and 2004 seasons. A versatile defensive lineman, Seymour was often given run-stopping responsibilities that reduced his chances at sacks. He never complained, and ended up being voted to seven Pro Bowls and was a five-time All Pro. He was a member of the NFL’s 2000s All-Decade Team. Traded to the Raiders in 2009, he played four seasons for Oakland before retiring.

Boselli, the first pick of the expansion Jacksonville Jaguars under coach Tom Coughlin, was considered the most dominant left tackle during his career, which ended because of a botched shoulder surgery. Coughlin assigned him to the opposing team’s best pass rushers and never provided extra blocking help, a testament to Boselli’s pass protection skills. A three-time first-team All Pro, Boselli helped the Jaguars reach two AFC Championship Games.

Butler was a multi-talented safety who was equally adept at rushing the passer as he was providing deep coverage, had been the only member of the NFL’s 1990’s All-Decade Team not voted to the Hall of Fame until now. A member of the Packers’ Hall of Fame, Butler finished with 889 tackles, 38 interceptions and 20 ½ sacks, and also forced 13 fumbles.

Young played 14 seasons for the 49ers, and helped the team beat the Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX after the 1994 season. A member of the NFL’s All-Decade team of the 1990’s, Young recovered from a broken leg to earn 1999 Comeback Player of the Year honors after leading the team with 11 sacks.

Vermeil took two historically moribund franchises to the Super Bowl, starting with the Eagles. A high-energy coach whose disciplined style helped turn the Eagles around, he lost to the Raiders in Super Bowl XV. Vermeil suffered coaching burnout and retired after the 1980 season to go into broadcasting. But he was lured out of retirement by the Rams in 1997, and after two losing seasons, he went with untested veteran quarterback Kurt Warner, who won MVP honors and guided the team to the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl title. Vermeil retired again, but coached five more seasons with Kansas City from 2001-05. He finished with a record of 120-109.

Branch joins former Raiders teammate Fred Biletnikoff in the Hall of Fame. A fleet receiver who was a mainstay of the Raiders’ deep passing game, Branch played his entire 14-year career with the Raiders and helped the team to three Super Bowl championships.

McNally was the NFL’s supervisor of officials from 1968-87 and then the league’s director of officiating from 1988-90 .He remained with the league until 2015.