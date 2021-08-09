Newsday's Bob Glauber honored by Pro Football Hall of Fame for 36-year reporting career

Peyton Manning is a tough act to follow, but Bob Glauber did just that on Sunday, and gave the newly inducted Hall of Fame quarterback a gentle ribbing in the process.

"Career achievement award?" Newsday’s NFL columnist said upon being presented with the Pro Football Writers of America’s Bill Nunn Jr. Award during the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021 induction ceremony. "How about having Peyton Manning as your warmup act in Canton, Ohio? Good job out of you, Peyton. By the way, they gave me 10 minutes."

That was a joke. Manning had good-naturedly complained about a new six-minute limit on Hall of Fame speeches this year, before speaking for about nine.

Glauber was given only 90 seconds, but he made the most of them, thanking his family — including his wife, Jutta, daughters Andi and Emily and late father Marvin — colleagues and writing subjects.

"Thank you to every player, coach, executive, team owner and commissioner for opening your world so we can write the story of the NFL — even you, Parcells," he said.

Glauber, who has covered the NFL since 1985 and been at Newsday since 1989, long has had a strong working relationship with Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells.

He also paid tribute to the late Nunn, who himself was inducted with the Class of 2021 as a contributor.

Nunn was a longtime scout and personnel executive for the Steelers but began as a sports writer in Pittsburgh who championed players and games at historically Black colleges and universities.

The award Glauber received, which honors long and distinguished contributions to pro football through coverage, has been given since 1969, but this is the first year it is named for Nunn. It is awarded by the PFWA, of which Glauber is the most recent past president, and its recipient is recognized each year during Hall of Fame weekend. Past winners include Will McDonough, Peter King and Chris Mortensen.

Glauber said recalling Nunn is fitting as the NFL marks the 75th anniversary of the reintegration of the league, adding, "The words Nunn wrote decades ago were not in vain."