TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
71° Good Afternoon
SportsFootball

Oakland Raiders release Antonio Brown

Oakland Raiders' Antonio Brown smiles before stretching during

Oakland Raiders' Antonio Brown smiles before stretching during NFL football practice in Alameda, Calif, Aug. 20, 2019. Brown was released by the Raiders today. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
Print

The Raiders once considered Antonio Brown a potential savior for the offense. But after trading for the Steelers’ disgruntled receiver in the off-season, Brown’s time with the Raiders is already over.

After a series of controversial off-field issues, his refusal to switch to a new helmet to comply with NFL guidelines, a reported confrontation with new general manager Mike Mayock over a series of fines for missing practice and his posting of a videotape Friday night that included a tape recording of a conversation with coach Jon Gruden, the Raiders had enough.

Brown was signed to a new $50 million contract after being traded from the Steelers, but he will no longer receiver the nearly $30 million in guaranteed money from the deal. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said he will now look to land a new job for Brown.  

"Now that Antonio is a free agent, we are focused on the future and I will immediately work on signing him to a new team," Rosenhaus said in a statement. “Antonio is looking forward to a new beginning.”

The Raiders host the Broncos on Monday night in their regular season opener. 

Brown, who missed time at the beginning of training camp because his feet had been burned during a  cryogenics session, claimed that the Raiders had changed the terms of his contract after he issued an apology to the team for his behavior.

The Raiders announced Brown’s release in a Twitter statement released at 11:56 a.m. eastern on Saturday. “The Raiders have released WR Antonio Brown from the team today,” the statement read.

Brown had posted a message on Instagram earlier Saturday asking for his release.

His ouster comes less than 24 hours after Brown posted a video that included a portion of a telephone conversation with Gruden.

“What the hell is going on, man?” Gruden said.

Brown replied, “Just a villain all over the news, man."

Gruden called Brown “the most misunderstood" person he has ever met, and then asked, “Do you want to be a Raider or not?"

"Man, I've been trying to be a Raider since day one,” Brown replied . . . “It’s like, do you guys want me to be a Raider.”

Gruden replied, “You’re a great football player. Just play football.”

Brown said it was more complicated than that.

“I'm more than just a football player, man," he said. "I'm a real person. I'm a real person. It ain't about the football, I know I can do that. I show you guys that on the daily. This is my life. Ain't no more games."

The Steelers had grown weary of Brown’s antics last season, and it came to a head when he refused to play in the team’s final regular season game because he felt he was being unfairly criticized. The Raiders traded a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick for Brown.

The Steelers drafted Brown with the 195th overall pick in 2010, and he soon became a dominant receiver. In his first nine seasons, he had 837 catches for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns. He led the league twice in receiving yards.

Newsday columnist Bob Glauber

Bob Glauber has covered the NFL since 1985 and has been Newsday's NFL columnist since 1992. Twice selected as the New York State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, he is president of the Pro Football Writers of America and author of "Guts and Genius."

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Giants running back Eli Penny comes to Giants have a shiny Penny in backfield
Giants quarterback Eli Manning needs to get For Giants, Game 1 needs to be Game On
Jets running back Le'Veon Bell fires up his Glauber: RBs will be key in Giants-Cowboys, Jets-Bills
Domingo German of the Yankees looks on as German struggles in fourth in Yanks' loss to Red Sox
Marlins CEO Derek Jeter, left, and president of Pratt likes Jeter's approach to rebuilding Marlins
Pete Alonso of the Mets celebrates his ninth-inning Alonso's walk-off walk in ninth gives Mets win
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search