The Raiders once considered Antonio Brown a potential savior for the offense. But after trading for the Steelers’ disgruntled receiver in the off-season, Brown’s time with the Raiders is already over.

After a series of controversial off-field issues, his refusal to switch to a new helmet to comply with NFL guidelines, a reported confrontation with new general manager Mike Mayock over a series of fines for missing practice and his posting of a videotape Friday night that included a tape recording of a conversation with coach Jon Gruden, the Raiders had enough.

Brown was signed to a new $50 million contract after being traded from the Steelers, but he will no longer receiver the nearly $30 million in guaranteed money from the deal. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said he will now look to land a new job for Brown.

"Now that Antonio is a free agent, we are focused on the future and I will immediately work on signing him to a new team," Rosenhaus said in a statement. “Antonio is looking forward to a new beginning.”

The Raiders host the Broncos on Monday night in their regular season opener.

Brown, who missed time at the beginning of training camp because his feet had been burned during a cryogenics session, claimed that the Raiders had changed the terms of his contract after he issued an apology to the team for his behavior.

The Raiders announced Brown’s release in a Twitter statement released at 11:56 a.m. eastern on Saturday. “The Raiders have released WR Antonio Brown from the team today,” the statement read.

Brown had posted a message on Instagram earlier Saturday asking for his release.

His ouster comes less than 24 hours after Brown posted a video that included a portion of a telephone conversation with Gruden.

“What the hell is going on, man?” Gruden said.

Brown replied, “Just a villain all over the news, man."

Gruden called Brown “the most misunderstood" person he has ever met, and then asked, “Do you want to be a Raider or not?"

"Man, I've been trying to be a Raider since day one,” Brown replied . . . “It’s like, do you guys want me to be a Raider.”

Gruden replied, “You’re a great football player. Just play football.”

Brown said it was more complicated than that.

“I'm more than just a football player, man," he said. "I'm a real person. I'm a real person. It ain't about the football, I know I can do that. I show you guys that on the daily. This is my life. Ain't no more games."

The Steelers had grown weary of Brown’s antics last season, and it came to a head when he refused to play in the team’s final regular season game because he felt he was being unfairly criticized. The Raiders traded a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick for Brown.

The Steelers drafted Brown with the 195th overall pick in 2010, and he soon became a dominant receiver. In his first nine seasons, he had 837 catches for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns. He led the league twice in receiving yards.