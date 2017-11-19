TODAY'S PAPER
Tom Brady, Patriots dominate Raiders 33-8 in Mexico City

Raiders fall to 4-6 on the season after being blanked until the 4th quarter.

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots directs the offense against the Oakland Raiders during the first half at Estadio Azteca on Nov. 19, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Buda Mendes

By The Associated Press
MEXICO CITY — Tom Brady felt right at home in his first appearance in Mexico by throwing for 339 yards and three touchdowns, to the delight of an adoring crowd, in the New England Patriots’ 33-8 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

Brady completed his first 12 passes and picked apart Oakland’s suspect defense to chants of “Brady! Brady!” from an amped-up crowd at Azteca Stadium. The large contingent of Patriots fans in the well-divided crowd for a Raiders “home” game had plenty to cheer about as New England (8-2) dominated from start to finish.

After winning their debut trip to Mexico City last year against Houston, the Raiders (4-6) were completely overmatched in their return. The offense failed to score until Derek Carr threw a TD pass to Amari Cooper in the fourth quarter with Oakland trailing by 30 points.

The defense got victimized by short passes by Brady and then beaten on a 64-yard TD to Brandin Cooks on the third play of the second half that gave New England a 24-0 lead.

