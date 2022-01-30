INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Matthew Stafford needed a new start, the Rams needed a new quarterback and here they are: One step away from a Super Bowl title in the glitziest, most glamorous market in the land.

Stafford, who played 12 seasons in Detroit without winning a single playoff game, led the Rams to a stunning 20-17 win over the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium, earning the right to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI in the same building. The Rams’ home building.

"I don’t know that I ever thought about what I would be feeling at this moment," Stafford said in the Rams’ interview room, as celebratory music blared from the locker room on the other side of the wall. "Just that I wished I could be in those games. We’ve had high expectations all year, done nothing but do everything in our power to achieve those."

They are one game away from achieving the dream Stafford and every other NFL player harbors: Hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy aloft and calling themselves champions after the Super Bowl is over.

"I’m just so proud of this group," said Stafford, who was 31-of-45 for 337 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. "Happy to be a part of it. This game wasn’t perfect, but we found a way to win the game. That’s what it’s all about."

It took a brilliant comeback from a 17-7 deficit in the second half to earn the Super Bowl berth, as the Rams beat the 49ers for the first time this season and snapped an 0-6 streak against their NFC West rivals. Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal with 1:46 left in the fourth quarter clinched the win and sent the Rams to the Super Bowl for the second time in the last four seasons.

It almost felt like a road game for the Rams with a heavy contingent of 49ers’ fans in attendance. And for a while, it looked as if it would be the third installment of the 49ers-Bengals Super Bowl matchup. But Stafford rallied the Rams down the stretch, and a critical interception thrown by Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sealed the win.

Deep in his own territory, Garoppolo was under heavy pressure and attempted a backhanded pass to running back JaMycal Hasty. But the ball caromed off Hasty’s hands and was intercepted by linebacker Travin Howard at the 49ers’ 19-yard line and returned to the 13. The Rams ran out the clock and ran into each other’s arms to celebrate the win.

"Long time coming," said Stafford, the Lions’ No. 1 overall pick out of Georgia in 2009. "Spent a lot of years in this league and loved every minute of it. I feel blessed to play as long as I have, but I’m sure happy about this opportunity, not only for me, but for the guys in this locker room."

It was another transcendent day for Rams All Pro receiver Cooper Kupp, who led the team with 11 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns. And former Giants receiver Odell Beckham, banished to Cleveland in a trade before being released in the middle of the 2021 season, made a handful of big plays to key the offense.

"Cooper Kupp, big catch after big catch," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "We’d have no chance to be here without Cooper Kupp."

The fact that the Rams beat their nemesis made it all the sweeter, although McVay didn’t dwell on the fact that he’d lost six straight to his NFC West rivals and Kyle Shanahan. The two were together as assistants in Washington before being named head coaches with the Rams and 49ers, respectively.

"We knew what a great team this was," McVay said. "We’re familiar with this opponent, but the previous six games had nothing to do with what would occur after this kickoff. Having a short memory from the good and the bad (was important). Looking forward to enjoying this. Just grateful to be working."

The 49ers didn’t get into the playoffs until a Week 18 win over the Rams at SoFi Stadium, which came after they had drubbed the Rams 31-10 in a November home game. And for a while, it looked as if they would pull off the hat trick of victories to force another 49ers-Bengals game. The teams had played in Super Bowls after the 1981 and 1988 seasons, with Bill Walsh book-ending Super Bowl wins over the team for which he once served as Paul Brown’s offensive coordinator.

The 49ers took a 17-7 lead late in the third quarter, extending their 10-7 halftime edge, to put the squeeze on the NFC West champion Rams. It was a defensive stop on fourth-and-1 that set the stage for the scoring drive, as the Rams kept Stafford from converting on a keeper on 4th and 1 at San Francisco’s 42-yard line.

But the Rams answered with a terrific drive on their next possession, going 75 yards in seven plays to make it 17-14 with 13:30 left in the fourth quarter. Stafford went to his go-to receiver in the clutch once more, finding Kupp open in the left corner of the end zone after Kupp beat single coverage by cornerback K’Waun Williams.

The Rams pulled even with 6:49 to play in regulation when they drove as far as the Rams’ 26 before settling for Matt Gay’s 40-yard field goal. After Stafford was nearly intercepted on a deep pass to Odell Beckham Jr., he found a wide-open Beckham near midfield. Beckham drew a personal foul after Jimmie Ward delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit.

And the Rams went ahead for the first time since their opening touchdown on Gay’s 30-yard field goal with 1:46 left in regulation. Once again, it was Kupp who made a big play on the drive, taking a pass over the middle on third and 2 at the 49ers’ 37 and turning it into a 25-yard gain to the 12. The got in position for Gay’s 30-yard field goal to provide the winning points.