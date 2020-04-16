Rams' Brian Allen is first known NFL player to test positive for coronavirus

Rams third-year center Brian Allen tested positive for the coronavirus, Jay Glazer reported on his FOX on Football show Wednesday night. Allen becomes the first publicly identified NFL player to test positive for the illness.

Rams coach Sean McVay then appeared on Glazer's show and confirmed that Allen has tested positive and that he is “healthy and on the road to recovery.”

Glazer said Allen, a fourth-round pick from Michigan State in 2018, tested positive about three weeks ago and suffered symptoms including a loss of taste and smell, sore throat, headaches and fatigue. The symptoms have since subsided, but Glazer said Allen again tested positive a few days ago. Glazer added the 24-year-old center expects to be fully recovered within a short period of time.

Breaking news from @JayGlazer: Los Angeles Rams C Brian Allen is first NFL player to test positive for Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/pkGeD2GHJ2 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 16, 2020

McVay said the Rams closed their training facility when the team learned of Allen’s positive test. Players rehabbing injuries could undergo physical therapy.

“We’ll open up next week where guys on rehab programs can get treatment,” McVay said. The coach said the team would continue to use social distancing measures to prevent others from getting the virus.

Last month, Saints coach Sean Payton became the first known member of the NFL community to test positive for coronavirus.

The league has indicated it expects to open as scheduled for the 2020 season but acknowledged that adequate testing procedures for the virus must first be in place for the sport to resume normal operations. Beginning next week, off-season programs will be conducted virtually until further notice. The NFL Draft, which begins next Thursday, also will be a virtual event.