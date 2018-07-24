TODAY'S PAPER
SportsFootball

Rams, star RB Todd Gurley agree to four-year extension

Rams running back Todd Gurley pushes away Texans

Rams running back Todd Gurley pushes away Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney on Nov. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles Photo Credit: AP / Alex Gallardo

By The Associated Press
IRVINE, Calif. — Running back Todd Gurley has agreed to a lucrative four-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams.

Rams general manager Les Snead confirmed the new deal Tuesday for the NFL’s offensive player of the year.

The Rams didn’t announce the financial terms of the deal, but ESPN says the extension is worth $60 million through 2023.

Gurley was a league standout in his third NFL season while playing in first-year coach Sean McVay’s explosive offense. He rushed for 1,305 yards and 13 touchdowns while catching 64 passes for 788 yards and six more TDs.

The Georgia product was the offensive rookie of the year in 2015 for the St. Louis Rams.

