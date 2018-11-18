Bengals vs. Ravens

BALTIMORE — Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson juked and sprinted for 117 yards in his first NFL start, Gus Edwards ran for 115 and the Baltimore Ravens ground out a 24-21 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday to end a three-game losing streak.

Flashing the moves that enabled him to win the 2016 Heisman Trophy at Louisville, Jackson zipped in and out of the pocket for 27 carries. Though the Ravens (5-5) relied heavily on the run, Jackson also completed 13 of 19 passes for 150 yards with an interception.

Ravens starting quarterback Joe Flacco did not practice all week and was inactive with a right hip injury. That created an opening for Jackson, the 32nd overall pick in the NFL draft.

Before Sunday, the former Louisville star occasionally took snaps in running situations and replaced Flacco in the fourth quarter of two blowouts. Having to carry the load by himself, Jackson responded with a solid performance in a game the Ravens had to win.

Down 21-13 in the second half, Baltimore rallied to hand the sinking Bengals (5-5) their fourth loss in five games.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, center, celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Baltimore.

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah, center, rushes the ball against Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker C.J. Mosley, left, and cornerback Jimmy Smith in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Baltimore.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Andrew Billings in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Baltimore.

Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins, left, scores a touchdown in front of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Baltimore.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross, top, makes a touchdown catch as he gets tangled with Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Baltimore.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws a pass as he is pressured by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (55) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Baltimore.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) rushes the ball in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Baltimore.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) tries to break free from Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Darqueze Dennard as he rushes the ball in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Baltimore.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore (10) flips over Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Tony McRae as he rushes the ball in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Baltimore.

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Matt Lengel (89) celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Baltimore.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, left, gets tangled with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross as Ross makes a touchdown catch in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Baltimore.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Andrew Billings, left, sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Baltimore.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd, left, prepares to catch a pass in front of Baltimore Ravens cornerback Tavon Young in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Baltimore.