Thursday Night Football: Ravens vs. Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2's Thursday Night Football game at Paul Brown Stadium.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) celebrates
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Victores

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of a game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday in Cincinnati.

Baltimore Ravens running back Javorius Allen (37) reaches
Photo Credit: AP / Bryan Woolston

Baltimore Ravens running back Javorius Allen (37) reaches for a touchdown in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) leaps
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Victores

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) leaps in for a touchdown in the first half of a game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday in Cincinnati.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco throws in the
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Victores

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco throws in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) runs
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Victores

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) runs for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Cincinnati.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) looks to
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Victores

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) looks to pass under pressure from Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson (58) in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Cincinnati.

Baltimore Ravens center Matt Skura prepares to snap
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Victores

Baltimore Ravens center Matt Skura prepares to snap in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) chases
Photo Credit: AP / Bryan Woolston

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) chases down Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) before completing the sack in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Jessie Bates (30) runs
Photo Credit: AP / Bryan Woolston

Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Jessie Bates (30) runs back an interception in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton throws in the
Photo Credit: AP / Bryan Woolston

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton throws in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) celebrates
Photo Credit: AP / Bryan Woolston

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) celebrates his touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, right, celebrates
Photo Credit: AP / Bryan Woolston

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, right, celebrates with quarterback Andy Dalton (14) after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Cincinnati.

