Ravens vs. Colts

The Baltimore Ravens host the Indianapolis Colts in a Week 16 game Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Members of the Indianapolis Colts stand on the sidelines and lock arms during the national anthem prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 23, 2017 in Baltimore.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) warms up before an NFL football game against Indianapolis Colts in Baltimore, Saturday, Dec 23, 2017.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) passes the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, Saturday, Dec 23, 2017.

Running Back Alex Collins #34 of the Baltimore Ravens carries the ball as he is tackled by outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo #52 of the Indianapolis Colts in the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 23, 2017 in Baltimore.

Quarterback Joe Flacco #5 of the Baltimore Ravens calls a play in the huddle during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 23, 2017 in Baltimore.

Indianapolis Colts running back Frank Gore (23) is stopped by Baltimore Ravens defensive end Za'Darius Smith (90) and inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) during the first half of an NFL football game in Baltimore, Saturday, Dec 23, 2017.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace (17) is stopped by Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo (52) during the first half of an NFL football game in Baltimore, Saturday, Dec 23, 2017.